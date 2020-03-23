As the coronavirus pandemic prompts the suspension or cancellation of local events, functions, meetings and daily gatherings, your organization or agency can get the word out by submitting information to TheDerrick.com.
Just prepare your information and give the newsroom a call or send the information to newsroom.thederrick@gmail.com.
Your information will appear in a new tab called "COVID-19 updates" in the menu bar on TheDerrick.com.
In addition, the new tab will contain continual updates on how local and national organizations and agencies are reacting to and handling the pandemic as news develops - including school districts, institutions of higher education, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and even professional sports leagues.