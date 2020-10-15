KNOX - “A member of the Keystone High School community” has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Keystone School District Superintendent Shawn Algoe told the Clarion News he was informed late last evening (Oct. 14) of the person testing positive.
“Given the time of the notification, I decided to cancel all classes and activities at the high school today (Oct. 15),” said Algoe. “We are doing the contact tracing and a deep cleaning of the high school out an abundance of caution.”
Algoe said the infected individual is in good condition, but declined to offer more specific information due to privacy concerns.
All sports and other extracurricular activities are canceled for this evening (Oct. 15).
The district elementary school is open and operating under its COVID-19 protocols.
The high school closure included students enrolled at the Clarion County Career Center and the VLN online education program.
“It is my hope we will re-open tomorrow (Oct. 16),” said Algoe. “Again, we take the health and safety of our students and staff very seriously and are cleaning with a high-degree of fidelity.”
Algoe said more information about classes tomorrow at the school district will be made via the one-call system later today.