Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation has had a significant rise in COVID-19 cases among residents and employees, according to Brockway-based Guardian Elder Care, which owns the facility.
According to an email correspondence between Guardian and the newspaper, Guardian is reporting 42 positive cases of COVID-19 among residents and 33 positive cases among employees.
"Residents with a confirmed or suspected case are isolated in their individual rooms with their own individual bathrooms and all other residents are restricted to their rooms to minimize chances for additional exposure," the email said.
"The site is currently restricting all visitor access, monitoring exposed staff, and communicating regularly with all appropriate public health care authorities."
Guardian said Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation is continuing to adhere to approved hygiene protocols, disinfection procedures, and the use of proper personal protective equipment for all health care personnel.
In the state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document, Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation cumulative data now lists 45 resident cases and 31 employee cases.
The DOH document as recently as Nov. 4 showed only five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at the facility.