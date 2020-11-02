The Cranberry Area School District announced it will switch to a hybrid instructional model beginning Monday.
Students will attend Monday/Wednesday and Tuesday/Thursday as scheduled, the district said. Friday will remain a remote learning day for all students.
The purpose for the change, the district said, is due to the increase in the level of community transmission rates of COVID-19. Venango County will be moving into the substantial phase based on the most recent measurement period.
For planning purposes, the district said it will remain in the hybrid instructional model beginning the week of Nov. 16 or transition to a fully remote instructional model.
The instructional model will depend on the number of cases of COVID-19 in the district and in Venango County as well as recommendations from the state Departments of Health and Education.