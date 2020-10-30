Cranberry Elementary School has reported a positive COVID-19 case that has resulted in a 14-day quarantine period for 20 students and five adults.
Cranberry Area School District Superintendent Bill Vonada said privacy regulations do not permit district personnel to reveal whether it was an adult or student who tested positive.
"We were notified Thursday evening of a positive case and we immediately got on it," Vonada said. "We knew what the contact tracing protocol was and we worked with the Department of Health."
Vonada, working with Principal Bob Horner, said the adults and students were instructed to stay at home for two weeks.
In-person instruction remains in place for all other students at both Cranberry Elementary School and Cranberry High School.
The quarantined students will be assigned virtual learning until returning to the classroom.
It is the first positive case for the Cranberry district.