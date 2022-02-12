Cranberry students learn vital basics on landing a job

Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams remembered listening to a presentation from the president of Centre County’s chamber, in which he spoke about a program that prepares students to enter the workforce.
Upon returning from that conference of the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals, Williams proposed the idea to the chamber’s education committee and to area schools that they should consider such a program for local students.
During this calendar year, the Cranberry Area School District picked up on the program, called VenangoREADY. All 75 high school seniors are required to participate in the in-class activities, such as creating resumes and conducting mock interviews with actual employers.
Cranberry English teacher Heather Motter said students are given an application containing six workplace attributes: work ethic, communication, teamwork, tactfulness and manners, critical thinking and problem solving, and understanding supervision.
There are several tasks listed under each attribute, and students enrolled in VenangoREADY will complete two or three of those tasks and have their teachers sign off on them.
“We want to make sure that (students) are prepared (for careers), and employers are telling us that there is a need for good employees,” said Kat Thompson, the chamber’s membership and education manager.
The program is mostly for seniors, but Motter and Thompson both would like the program to expand to lower grade levels as well.
Motter and Jai Hubler, the problem of democracy teacher at the school, are splitting up the six attributes so each is teaching three of them to students.
“Although we think (the six attributes) might be common sense and that kids should already know how to act, it simply isn’t true. We, as a society, could benefit from this program,” Motter said.
Although the program just started, students and employers have already had a positive response to the program.
Motter said several of her students understand this program can be beneficial to them.
Students, Thompson said, have shown a particular excitement over wearing cords during their graduation ceremony to show that they have completed the program. They will also receive a certificate that says they are VenangoREADY.
Thompson and Motter both said Webco Industries in particular has been a huge supporter of the program because they have job openings for students during the summer, have helped to provide real experience for them, and have been helpful in providing interviews for Motter.
As the program is kicking off at the high school, Thompson is continuing to search for additional local businesses to support the program.
Thompson “has been proactive in letting (chamber members) know about VenangoREADY and how they are promoting it in the schools,” Motter said. “She wants to talk to businesses and get them on board with this because it’s an important initiative for the education committee.”
Thompson wants “to get all of the local school districts and private schools on board,” and hopes all students have the opportunity to be a part of this program.
Participating Cranberry students will be recognized at their Senior Awards Ceremony in May, Motter said.
Thompson said she “absolutely” hopes the program continues. “The starting of the program is the hardest part, but once we get it ready, we plan to have it long term.”
Motter said she and Hubler are “really excited about having this opportunity, because we feel this is the greatest gift we can give them: preparing them for graduation and what comes after graduation.”