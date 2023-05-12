Cranberry Township supervisors wrestled with free range chickens and dam building beavers Thursday.
Supervisors had held a public hearing late last month on an ordinance regulating the keeping of chickens in the township.
A township resident contacted the township in late 2022 explaining that he has neighbors who aren’t keeping their chickens on their own property.
Supervisors discussed an ordinance regulating chickens last August, and the proposed ordinance was finalized in March.
The supervisors examined numerous chicken ordinances from other townships, and most of them defined how many chickens a person could have, coop size and location. No roosters were permitted in many of the ordinances.
The township solicitor examined the proposed ordinance and found it to be acceptable.
Discussion took place between township residents regarding the ordinance at last month’s public hearing, and according to the minutes from that meeting there were general comments about chicken behavior and chickens running at large.
Supervisors announced at their meeting Thursday a second public hearing on the chicken ordinance would be held at the end of June.
Meanwhile, beavers have been busy on Meadow Church Road, and township roadmaster Ted Williams said at Thursday’s meeting the beavers had built a dam under the bridge over a creek.
The water had backed up in the stream for several hundred feet, causing a wide wet area. The area adjacent to the dam is a wetland.
A second, smaller beaver dam stands upstream from a small bridge on Meadow Church Road.
Williams said the state Game Commission was contacted and placed several poles near the dam.
“They suggested waiting for trapping season and then trap them,” said Williams.
“We can tear it down but they will just come back in and build the dam again,” said supervisor Bob Betzold. “The beavers have been there for a long time.”
In other business at Thursday’s meeting, there was discussion about the supervisors examining a proposal to review the township’s zoning ordinance.
Township manager Eric Heil said the ordinance hasn’t been updated sine it was adopted in the late 1960s.
John Trant had presented the proposal to review the ordinance, but the cost of the review wasn’t clearly outlined.
“We can’t have an open checkbook,” said supervisor Matt McSparren.
The proposal will be forwarded to the township’s planning commission for additional review.