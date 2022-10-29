Cranberry Township supervisors heard more testimony Thursday night when they resumed a conditional use permit hearing before about 40 residents regarding the installation of a solar farm on the Cranberry-Rockland Road.
Cypress Creek Renewables has proposed installing the farm, and the purpose of the hearing has been to determine if Cypress Creek has met all the conditions outlined in the township’s zoning ordinance.
That ordinance was amended earlier this year with input from Cypress Creek.
Township solicitor Bruce Getsinger conducted the hearing for the township, and he opened the meeting by discussing several issues that had been raised at the first public hearing on Sept. 22.
Getsinger said supervisors had met in executive session on Oct. 13 and prior to the hearing Thursday night. He said the supervisors were being transparent and have two meetings each month, one during regular business hours and one evening meeting.
Getsinger added that ordinances from other townships had been reviewed as suggested from the previous hearing.
He said Cyprus Creek had agreed to enlarge the buffer zone around the property as requested.
Getsinger noted the EADS Group of Clarion, the township’s engineering company, had reviewed the ordinance, and the Venango County Planning Commission had approved the plan.
During the public testimony, township resident Frank Pankratz asked if the township had required a bond on the property as part of the decommissioning process. The solar farm has an anticipated 40-year life span.
Attorney John Beckman of the Meadville firm of Steptoe and Johnson said Cyprus Creek had agreed to bonding.
Responding to a question regarding the impact on property values, Beckman said that wasn’t an issue for the permit but noted that the proof of value lies with the property owner.
Lindsay Broughel, director of development for Cyprus Creek, said residents won’t see lower energy bills. She said the state Public Utilities Commission sets the cost of energy.
Parker Sloan, community and economic development manager for Cyprus Creek, said evergreen trees would be planted 10 feet apart to make a buffer.
Broughel said the trees would eventually grow together and form a solid buffer.
Supervisors recessed the hearing until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, when they will announce their decision.
In previous testimony, a Cyprus Hill representative said construction would start in mid to late 2023 with completion planned within 12 to 18 months.