The anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks brings with it stark memories for many Americans.
This week, two Cranberry High School teachers reflected on their experiences in the schools 20 years ago when two planes brought down the twin towers, a third plane slammed into the Pentagon and a fourth plane crashed into a field in Shanksville.
History teachers Brady Louise and Mike Highfield were in their classrooms when the first plane hit.
“I remember during second period the department chair coming into my room and telling me that a plane had hit the World Trade Center,” Highfield said.
“I turned the TV on... I remember the newscasters saying it was rumored to be a small plane. We didn’t think it was an attack or anything.”
Later, Highfield and his class watched with horror as the second plane hit.
“All at once, you saw a plane come out of nowhere, and there was a gasp from the class and we knew this was something different,” he said.
“At that point, people were panicking a little bit. People were asking what was going on. I didn’t have answers for it. Even on the news they didn’t have answers.”
Louise recalls watching the coverage in his classroom as events unfolded.
“The kids were shocked; they were quiet. I just remember absolute stunned silence and their eyes wide open staring at the television set,” he said.
Louise recalls telling the students that they were relatively safe in rural Pennsylvania. And then came the news that Flight 93 had gone down in Shanksville.
“You didn’t know what was safe,” he said.
As a member of the Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department, Louise said he felt a connection to the New York firefighters when the towers fell.
“I was watching these firefighters walking into that building in a single file line... When I saw that building collapse the emotion just hit me because I knew that all of those firemen that went in were just killed.”
In the weeks after the collapse, as the world reeled from the impact of the attack, Louise followed the news and kept his class up to date.
“The kids didn’t have cell phones to look up the news,” he said.
A few months after the attack, Louise traveled to New York to help with the cleanup. He uses footage from his experience to help teach students about that day.
Since today’s high school students don’t remember 9/11, Louise and Highfield work to help students understand what that day was like.
“I have a unique place to tell a piece of history that I experienced,” Highfield said.
He said students who have never known the fear of a domestic attack told him how grateful they are for the U.S. military.
“They realized that 9/11 was the last major attack and our military has kept us safe through their lifetime,” Highfield said.
Louise said students today are just as interested in learning about 9/11 as those who lived through the attacks were.
“I really want them to make connections with their life to be able to process this stuff, and know why it happened and know how to avoid it in the future,” he said.
One of his goals in teaching history is to help students connect the past to their own lives.
“I want them to make sense of the world they live in by learning from the past,” Louise said.