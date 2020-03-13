Cranberry to close municipal building

In response to the coronavirus situation, Cranberry Township is closing its municipal building to the public, canceling any public events or meetings associated with the township, and directing employees to order supplies and other goods via delivery services to reduce public exposure.
Township supervisors Harold Best, Fred Buckholtz and Matt McSparren met with Township Manager Chad Findlay and all 17 township employees this morning to discuss what the township should be doing in response to the caronavirus outbreak.
In agreement, the supervisors approved on a plan for March 15-21:
- All township employees will be required to come to work. If they are sick, they are to stay at home.
- The front doors of the municipal building on Route 257 will be closed to the public. However, residents may use the drop boxes available at that entrance if they need to drop off payments or other documents.
- Township employees will be available by telephone to residents who have questions about all municipal services.
- Employees have been encouraged to use delivery services for equipment parts,supplies and more.
- All township meetings scheduled for next week have been canceled. Those cancellations could continue if the coronavirus issues require additional weeks of precautions, said Findlay.
- Public gatherings, including those events scheduled on the bike-walking trails in the township are in flux.