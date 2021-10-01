Cranberry warns parents of new TikTok challenge

Cranberry High School is informing parents of a new TikTok challenge and potential disciplinary actions if the challenge is attempted at the school. According to an email from the school, a challenge called "smack a teacher" is supposed to happen in October, beginning today. "Students are supposed to have someone record them smacking a staff member on the backside or on another part of the staff member's body. This action will not be tolerated in the school," according to the email. The school asks parents to explain to their children "that such behaviors will result in school disciplinary consequences, and possible criminal charges."
Tags
Cranberry High School is informing parents of a new TikTok challenge and potential disciplinary actions if the challenge is attempted at the school. According to an email from the school, a challenge called "smack a teacher" is supposed to happen in October, beginning today. "Students are su…
Union High School will dismiss students at 11 a.m. today due to "several positive cases of Covid which have resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions," according to Superintendent John Kimmel. The high school will be operating remotely Monday, Tuesday, a…
Audrey Dick, 81, of Utica, died Sept. 1, 2021.
Girls volleyball: Franklin 3, Slippery Rock 1; Hickory 3, Oil City 0; Rocky Grove 3, Jamestown 0; Clarion 3, Karns City 0; A-C Valley 3, Redbank Valley 1; C-L 3, Keystone 1; CLA 3, Chautauqua Christian 1 Girls soccer: Warren 10, Oil City 1; Harbor Creek 8, Franklin 0 Girls tennis: Wilmington…
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 6, Titusville 1; North East 18, Oil City 1; SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Clarion-Limestone 3, Franklin 0; Moniteau 3, North Clarion 0; SCHOLASTIC GIRLS TENNIS: (Doubleheader) Match #1 Oil City 5, Kennedy Catholic 0; Match #2 Oil City 5, Kennedy Catholic 0
- From staff reports
-
United Way of Venango County and Adagio Health will provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccination services three times a week beginning Monday.
Girls volleyball: Maplewood 3, Oil City 0; Sharpsville 3, Franklin 0; Rocky Grove 3, Mercer 0; Cranberry 3, Keystone 1; Clarion 3, C-L 0; A-C Valley 3, Moniteau 1; CLA 3, CCSI 0 Girls soccer: Meadville 0, Oil City 0; Fort LeBoeuf 13, Franklin 0 Girls Tennis: Sharon 4, Oil City 1
Girls volleyball: Union 3, Oil City 2; Franklin 3, Cranberry 2; Venango Catholic 3, Forest Area 0; Keystone 3, Redbank Valley 1 Boys soccer: Oil City 4, Corry 2; Franklin 3, Fort LeBoeuf 2 Girls tennis: Punxsutawney 4, Oil City 3
The southbound lanes of Route 8 are open from the intersection with Old Route 8 (Route 3013) to the Georgetown Road (Route 3004) exit, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
- Updated
Two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 early Monday morning, during which time their vehicle caught fire, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea.
Interstate 80 exit 45, eastbound (Route 478: St. Petersburg/Emlenton) is closed for concrete patching. The estimated time to reopen is 6 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
HARRISBURG —The state Department of Health today announced a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be immediately available for certain adults who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
Nancy Hunt, of Pleasantville, and Ed Atts, of Utica, won the Wildlife Photography contest. Their photos were selected from 155 submissions. Both winners received a $50 Dunham’s Sports gift card. To view all of the photos entered, visit The Derrick’s Facebook page or www.thederrick.com/gallery.
- By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor
-
After three quarters of forgettable football, Oil City came alive when it mattered most — and on Homecoming, no less — as the Oilers scored all of their points in the fourth quarter en route to a 14-13 victory over Harbor Creek in a Region 5 thriller at the Oil Field on Friday night.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
An Oil City man enjoys bringing a different perspective to pictures of Oil City — aerial views that showcase the beauty of the area.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Franklin 23, Conneaut Area 16; Oil City 14, Harbor Creek 13; St. Marys 42, Central Clarion 39; Keystone 29, Bucktail 12; Redbank Valley 51, Brockway 0; Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 41, Elk County Catholic 0; Moniteau 44, Bradford 38; Karns City 41, Brookville 7; Grove …
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Oil City 3, Sharon 1; Grove City 3, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 0; SCHOLASTIC GIRLS SOCCER: North East 2, Franklin 0
HERSHEY — State Secretary of Health Alison Beam today signed an order to ensure vaccine providers are prepared to start COVID-19 booster shots as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues the necessary federal guidance.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
An 11-year-old Clarion County girl spent her Labor Day weekend washing quads, bikes and UTVs in the hot sun for charity.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
For her 65th birthday, Oil City resident Patty Swacha asked her family for 65 cards.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
DeBence Antique Music World will have free admission over Applefest weekend, showcasing several new developments at the museum.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Brookville 40, Central Clarion 14; Slippery Rock 34, Grove City 7; Sharon 23, Oil City 0; Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 42, Otto-Eldred 0; Karns City 44, Moniteau 6; Cochranton 34, Eisenhower 13
Classes at North Clarion High School and Elementary School were suspended today and Friday to allow for a “deep cleaning” of the buildings in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Girls volleyball: Sharpsville 3, Oil City 0; Union 3, Cranberry 0; C-L 3, Venango Catholic 0; Keystone 3, Karns City 0; CLA 3, Victory Christian 2 Girls soccer: Warren 13, Oil City 0; Harbor Creek 6, Franklin 1 Girls tennis: Oil City 4, Greenville 1
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
NEW BETHLEHEM — The 77 teachers in the Redbank Valley School District on Monday morning began walking the picket line — a walk that could last several weeks.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Grove City 3, Franklin 0; Oil City 3, Union 1; Keystone 3, Venango Catholic 0; Slippery Rock Homeschoolers 3, Christian Life Academy 0
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh was a 21-year-old undergraduate student at Mercyhurst College, where she was studying anthropology archeology and forensics when Flight 93 went down in Shanksville on Sept. 11, 2001.
Members of the Redbank Valley Education Association plan to strike Monday, according to a post on the Redbank Valley School District Facebook page.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The following article is one of among a series of local stories that reflect on how our community reacted and responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
EMLENTON — Neal Moore is up the creek with a paddle and a purpose. He is paddling his canoe across U.S. waterways, a trip that has taken him 19 months to date.
Football: Grove City 42, Conneaut (Ohio) 20
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The following article is one of among a series of local stories that reflect on how our community reacted and responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
SCHOLASTIC VOLLEYBALL: Rocky Grove 3, Kennedy Catholic 2; Keystone 3, Cranberry 0; Clarion 3, Venango Catholic 0; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 3, Union 0
- Updated
A multivehicle accident at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 38 in Rockland Township this morning has forced the closure of a portion of Route 322.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The following article is one of among a series of local stories that reflect on how our community reacted and responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
School's been in session for less than a week and the first transition to fully remote learning is underway.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
- By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer
-
A big crowd was on hand to watch the Franklin Knights football team take on visiting Fairview in their home opener on Friday night in a non-region matchup at the Franklin High School field.
FOOTBALL FINALS: Greenville 49, Lakeview 15; Northwestern 54, Maplewood 0; Titusville 18, Corry 0; Titusville 18, Corry 0; Redbank Valley 59, Otto-Eldred 6; Union/A-C Valley 77, Sheffield 0; Keystone 36, Port Allegany 30; Fairview 41, Franklin 7
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Venango County Humane Society’s cats and dogs can now get their teeth cared for thanks to a recent charitable donation.
Most Viewed Articles
-
2 die in vehicle fire on Interstate 80
-
More tropical storms are making US landfall, and Philly region is feeling the fallout
-
Family of longtime Polk resident pleads for more time in closure
-
Drone photography has Oil City man flying high
-
OC homecoming queen crowned
-
2 die in vehicle fire on I-80 near Clintonville
-
Franklin school racism concerns aired
-
Biden administration unveils new plan for young immigrants
-
Woman facing many charges after 18-mile chase
-
OC school meeting canceled as attendees refuse to wear masks
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
97 Stratus, 99 Caravan, 00 Mystique, All need work, $500-…
Franklin - 420 5th Street - Sat. 10/2 10am-4pm. Decor, fu…
FULL-TIME IT NETWORK SUPPORT TECHNICIAN For energetic can…
Kubota mod. GR 2010. 20 hp kohler, 48“ deck, all wheel dr…
Oil City - 72A Paul Revere Rd. Yard Sale - Fri & Sat …
Volkswagon Trike - less than 500 miles since built. Must …
$500 REWARD for information leading to the return of a 2.…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
FHS posts 23-16 win over Eagles
-
Oilers slip past Huskies
-
Berries spike Panthers at Dome; Orioles fly past Mustangs
-
Knapp accounts for four TD's as Rockets top Grapepickers
-
Oilers split with Dragons
-
Knights squeeze Berries
-
Bobcats capture District 9 golf title
-
Dill leads OC booters to first win
-
Knights boys, girls fall to Eagles on pitch
-
Knights defuse Rockets
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Woman facing many charges after 18-mile chase
-
2 people killed in crash remain unidentified
-
Police and Fire Calls - Sept. 27, 2021
-
Jury convicts Knox man of 111 counts in sexual assault case
-
Police and Fire Calls - Sept. 30
-
Police and fire calls - Sept. 29
-
Franklin man facing child porn charges
-
Cooperstown man accused of several sex assaults on girl
-
Police And Fire Calls - Sept. 24
-
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Clarion County crash
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
More tropical storms are making US landfall, and Philly region is feeling the fallout
-
Biden administration unveils new plan for young immigrants
-
Judge will consider ending restrictions for John Hinckley
-
Greg Cote's Week 3 NFL picks
-
California bans state travel to Ohio, saying law could harm LGBT people seeking medical care
-
Singer R. Kelly found guilty, faces life in prison
-
Liz Cheney: `I was wrong' in opposing gay marriage in past
-
Haiti's leader: Migration won't end unless inequality does
-
Pennsylvania woman who said she wanted to shoot Pelosi ‘in the friggin’ brain’ pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges
-
Trump’s visit to Georgia: Walker’s debut, GOP feuding and Kemp’s problem