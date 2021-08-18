Crash on I-80; Tree down in Franklin

Accident reduces portion of I-80 to 1 lane
An accident involving multiple tractor trailers has reduced Interstate 80 to one lane eastbound between Barkeyville and Clintonville, according to Venango County 911. The report came in to 911 at about 11:30 a.m.
Franklin state police, Clintonville Fire Department and Superior Ambulance responded, according to 911.
Downed tree closes Bully Hill Road
The lower half of Bully Hill Road in Franklin has been closed because of a tree that came down on that half of the hill, according to Venango County 911. The report came in to 911 at about 8:15 a.m.
Franklin police and Franklin Fire Department responded, and Penelec has been notified, according to 911.