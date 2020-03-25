Crawford and Warren counties each has reported one case of the coronavirus, and the number in Butler County has doubled from six on Tuesday to 12 today.
A spokesperson for Meadville Medical Center confirmed Crawford County has its first case, and the state Department of Health reported the new case in Warren County and the additional cases from Butler County.
As of noon today, the Department of Health has confirmed 276 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,127 in 44 counties.
The department also reported four new deaths, bringing the statewide death total to 11.
There are 11,193 patients who have tested negative, the department said.
With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 6; Allegheny, 88 (2 deaths); Armstrong, 1; Beaver, 7; Berks, 20; Bradford, 1; Bucks, 86; Butler, 12; Cambria, 1; Carbon, 1; Centre, 8; Chester, 54; Clearfield, 2; Columbia, 1; Crawford, 1; Cumberland, 13; Dauphin, 10; Delaware, 101; Erie, 4; Fayette, 4; Franklin, 5; Greene, 2; Juniata, 1; Lackawanna, 18 (2 deaths); Lancaster, 12; Lawrence, 1; Lebanon, 3; Lehigh, 38; Luzerne, 27; Lycoming, 1; Mercer, 2; Monroe, 51 (1 death); Montgomery, 172 (1 death); Montour, 4; Northampton, 44 (3 deaths); Philadelphia, 257 (1 death); Pike, 9; Potter, 1; Schuylkill, 6; Somerset, 2; Warren, 1; Washington, 10; Wayne, 4; Westmoreland, 16; York, 20