Contractors for National Fuel were wrapping up work Thursday on boring a new natural gas pipeline under French Creek in Franklin.
H & H Enterprises of Andover, Ohio, was the subcontractors that drilled the horizontal hole under the creek from a site near the intersection of Elk and Tenth streets.
H & H operations manager John Morrison said Thursday the drilling had been completed, the pipe had been pulled through, and the drill rig had been removed from the drill site on Wednesday.
“The pipe’s coming through on both sides right now,” he said. He added that he expected crews to have the rest of the equipment out of the Elk Street site by the end of Thursday or today.
The pipe will tie in to the gas line currently running along Allegheny Boulevard (Route 8/Route 62) on the other side of the creek, as well as to lines in Franklin, but Morrison said the tie-ins aren’t complete yet.
Pennwest Specialized Contracting Inc. of Grove City, the pipeline contractors for the project, will be laying additional new line from French Creek a short distance along Allegheny Boulevard up to the area of Mr. Bookman’s, according to Brandon Sernik, the Pennwest site foreman.
“We’ll be replacing line along here probably another month, right to the end of the woods,” he said. “From there up has already been done.”
National Fuel has been replacing a number of gas lines in downtown Franklin over the past several months since last fall, when Franklin city manager Tracy Jamieson said the company was planning to replace gas pipelines along Liberty Street from 9th to 11th streets and along 10th Street from Liberty down to the creek.
The National Fuel inspector on site in November, Chris Cook, had said pipelines would additionally be replaced on 11th Street from Liberty to Elk.