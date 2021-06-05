Take them to the lake. Put them into the water.
Students at Victory Elementary School are once again involved in the Trout in the Classroom program.
The program is administered through Trout Unlimited, and is sponsored through a mix of governmental and nongovernmental sponsorships. The partners help make the program available to students through local chapters and councils of Trout Unlimited.
For Victory students, that's the Oil Creek chapter, which Principal KC Miller said provided the equipment to raise the fish, including a chiller to keep water temperature between 55 and 65 degrees.
Some of the equipment already was on hand from previous Trout in the Classroom units, according to Miller, but anything they didn't have was provided by the Oil Creek chapter.
But, Miller said, before the school even reached out to the Oil Creek chapter, it had to reboot the program.
"I'm a trout fisherman," Miller said, "and we'd done the program in the past, but I'm not sure how long ago it stopped."
New to Victory, Miller reached out to sixth-grade teacher Mark Burkhart with a pitch to get the program back up and running.
That worked out well, Burkhart said, because he'd been just about to mention it to Miller.
"I was at a different school, and I'd been just about to bring up TIC to administration there."
When he landed at Victory, Burkhart said, he and Miller worked together to get things flowing.
Burkhart said he'd been interested in getting students at previous schools he had taught into TIC, but that this was the first year he was able to get in on it.
The program is open to students of any age, and is designed to keep planned instruction bullet points satisfied while getting students curious, engaged and learning about the environment.
The program comes with access to a repository of lesson plans submitted by teachers who've already conducted the program.
Burkhart said he used some of those resources, but he also selected Two Mile Run County Park's Justus Lake -an approved Stocked Trout Waterway - as a release site to build instruction on local watershed health into the unit.
To that end, he said, students combined the release of their fish with a watershed study, investigating the macroinvertebrates, indicator species and other markers of any watershed's health and vitality.
Burkhart also was able to access a number of virtual field trips for students provided by the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission.
Normally, Miller said, the trout eggs would be shipped at the beginning of the academic year, and students would raise and care for their classroom trout until spring.
This year, due to the pandemic, Victory's eggs arrived in February, and students had from that time through May 25 to watch the trout hatch and develop.
At that point, Burkhart said, students took a field trip to Two Mile Run County Park to release their trout and study the watershed.
"The kids were excited," Miller said, "especially once they got out there turning over rocks and finding those crayfish, nymphs, bugs. We had kids out in the creek in jeans, in boots, in crocks. They were thrilled."
In all, Miller said, about 160 to 170 fingerling rainbow trout were released into Justus Lake last week.
"We are absolutely hoping to keep the program going next year," Burkhart said.