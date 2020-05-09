Family members and the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard gathered in the cold and rain Friday under the Veterans Bridge in Oil City to honor World War II veteran Frank Smith of Oil City.
The Honor Guard held a short memorial service for Smith, who died May 2 at the age of 93.
Smith was a D-Day veteran who worked on troop and equipment movement in World War II.
Smith had told the newspaper that last year that after landing on Omaha Beach, his unit began moving heavy machinery across Europe. The unit built temporary "Bailey" bridges to get equipment over the rivers to the soldiers who were air-dropped in during the invasion, he had said.
Smith also told the newspaper he had participated in six major battles during World War II.
Smith's brother, Raymond, died in a military plane crash in the Pacific during World War II, Frank Smith's son, who was named Raymond after his uncle, said Friday.
Frank Smith had been part of a group consisting mostly of veterans who wave flags every Friday at the corner of Petroleum and Front streets in Oil City to show their support for service members in harm's way overseas.
They have been doing this since shortly after Sept. 11, 2001.
"Waving flags on the corner was really important to him," Raymond Smith, who lives in Florida, said Friday.
John Flick, commander of the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, said the group is currently not doing memorial services due to the coronavirus.
But Flick said Friday's service for Frank Smith was a special case because the family was in town for a day or two from Florida and there would not be another chance to hold the memorial service.
The honor guard was down to a "skeleton crew" and didn't fire any guns.
The service consisted of a few words spoken by a chaplain from Asera Care Hospice, the playing of Taps and the folding and presentation of the flag.