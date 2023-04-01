DA says officials 'working around clock' on bike trail death probe

Suzette Nellis

Marcy Suzette Nellis

Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said Friday his office and local police are working around the clock investigating the murder of Oil City woman Marcy Suzette Nellis, whose body was found Monday morning in the area of the West End bike trail in Oil City.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials and the president of the local trails association continue to urge caution while using area trails, and there is some increased police presence as the investigation continues.

And Oil City officials plan to discuss placing cameras on the West End trail at the next city council meeting.

White told the newspaper Friday “there are multiple agencies working on this case around the clock and we will be continuing to work on it through the weekend.”

State police, Oil City police and county detectives are on the case and the district attorney’s office has also “consulted with other agencies,” White said.

The Erie Crime Lab is “currently expediting” processing evidence related to the case, White said.

“We are working on this as diligently and thoroughly as possible,” he added.

“This is an ongoing investigation, generally speaking I have no comment,” White said, adding that he is bound by rules of professional conduct and protecting the integrity of the investigation not to comment on the specifics of ongoing investigations.

Police have said Nellis, 76, was reported missing on Sunday after she left her West First Street home at about 3:30 p.m. that day “for an afternoon walk.”

She had lived in her home near the trail and across the street from PennWest Clarion’s Venango Campus for 46 years and had been known to walk the trail on a near daily basis.

Numerous people and agencies were involved in a search for Nellis on Sunday night, and her body was found Monday morning.

The initial investigation at the scene was not conclusive to the manner and cause of death, but based on autopsy findings Wednesday, the case was upgraded to a homicide investigation.

Law enforcement officials said Wednesday in a joint press release that no further information will be released regarding the cause and manner of death.

White reiterated Friday that since no arrests have been made, people should refrain from using the trails at this time while the investigation is continuing.

He added that if any walkers or bikers feel they must use the trails they should do so in pairs and that “all caution should be used when going out, especially on the trails.”

When asked if security has been upgraded on the trails following the murder, White replied, “Yes, but I don’t want to say how. If I divulge the methods they will become ineffective.”

Oil City police chief Dave Ragon told the newspaper Friday that police have an “increased presence” along the bike trail in part for public safety and in part for investigative purposes.

“We’re still saying use caution when going down the trail, and don’t go by yourself,” Ragon stressed.

Bill Weller, president of the Allegheny Valley Trails Association, said Friday the association has a safety patrol, although he is not in charge of it, and “they patrol the trail whenever they get the chance to do it.”

In addition, he said the county sheriff’s department has a bicycle patrol that goes out “occasionally.”

Weller said the all-volunteer Trails Association patrol hasn’t sent a special group out to patrol the trail. The association is in charge of the portion of the trail from Franklin south to Emlenton, and while people have suggested the group put up call boxes or cameras for increased security along the trail, he noted that the association doesn’t have the “financial stability” to pay for those measures.

“Being that we’re a nonprofit, we don’t have that money,” he said. “And we’ve found when we do stuff like that, everything gets vandalized,” he added.

Putting in call boxes would also mean maintaining them, and Weller said nobody on the volunteer board has the technology to repair phone boxes.

And he reiterated the urgency for caution.

“There’s always safety in numbers,” he said.

However, he added that “if I were to decide this afternoon that I wanted to go on a bike ride, it wouldn’t bother me.”

Anytime there is criminal mischief on the trail, the association reports it to police, but “with safety, it’s never been an issue before,” he said.

“These are such rare occurrences, and since the police investigation is private, as it should be, everything is just speculation,” Weller said.

“My feeling is yes, it’s safe, but common sense would say ‘Don’t go alone.’ If you’re planning on using the trail, go with somebody,” he said.

Oil City manager Mark Schroyer told the newspaper Friday that at the next city council meeting, on April 13, there is “going to be a discussion regarding placing cameras on the trail.”

The area under discussion would be the portion that is under the authority of the City of Oil City, he said, which would be from the Oil City wastewater treatment plant north to the city limits.

“The matter is under total investigation,” Schroyer said. “The entire Oil City administrative staff and mayor and council, our thoughts go out to her family. We will pursue this matter to bring the perpetrator or potential perpetrator to justice, and that will be swift.”

Officials are encouraging anyone with information concerning any suspicious activity in the West End bike trail area to contact Oil City police at (814) 678-3080.

Trooper Cynthia Schick, community service officer for the Franklin and Meadville state police barracks, could not be reached for state police comments for this story.

Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

DA says officials 'working around clock' on bike trail death probe
Free

DA says officials 'working around clock' on bike trail death probe

  • By KARA O’NEIL and HELEN FIELDING Staff writers

Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said Friday his office and local police are working around the clock investigating the murder of Oil City woman Marcy Suzette Nellis, whose body was found Monday morning in the area of the West End bike trail in Oil City.

‘I’m not done yet!’
Free

‘I’m not done yet!’

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Ola Cox has seen a lot during her 100 years, including service in the U.S. Navy’s WAVES during World War II.

Death of Oil City woman ruled homicide
Free

Death of Oil City woman ruled homicide

The death of Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, has been ruled as a homicide, according to a joint news release from Venango County District Attorney Shawn White, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh and Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.

Free

Weather brings down trees, wires

Dispatchers at the 911 centers in both Venango and Clarion counties said about 100 calls regarding downed trees and wires were reported as a result of the high winds and rain that came through the area on Saturday.

OC students participate in college, career fair
Free

OC students participate in college, career fair

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Nearly 60 colleges, businesses and technical schools, as well as several branches of the military, participated in the Oil City High School college and career fair Wednesday, showing the students the many options available to them as they chart their courses after high school.

Free

Franklin falls to Penn Cambria in PIAA playoffs

The Franklin Area High School boys basketball team's run in the PIAA playoffs came to an end this afternoon in the Elite Eight with a 61-53 loss to Penn Cambria. The Knights mounted a furious rally in the fourth quarter before falling short at Armstrong High School in Kittanning. For more de…

Hope 21's A Dress for You event is back this year
Free

Hope 21's A Dress for You event is back this year

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Dresses of every size, hue and style, along with accessories like shoes, jewelry and clutch purses, filled the Hope 21 boutique in the National Transit Building in Oil City on Friday evening as the ministry kicked of its second A Dress For You event.

VTDC, with help from Sherwin-Williams, upgrades workshop
Free

VTDC, with help from Sherwin-Williams, upgrades workshop

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Jeromy Ritchey, production lead for Venango Training and Development Center in Seneca, was candid during a discussion with Chief Executive Officer Colleen Stuart in regard to changes he wanted for the VTDC workshop, which would coincide with the center’s 50th anniversary.

OC boys relay, Franklin's Smith earn state honors
Free

OC boys relay, Franklin's Smith earn state honors

LEWISBURG — Oil City’s boys 400 freestyle relay team broke its own school record while Franklin sophomore Camden Smith earned another all-state honorable mention award on Thursday as the 2022-23 PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships wrapped up at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.

20-year-old expands with 2nd Titusville coffee shop
Free

20-year-old expands with 2nd Titusville coffee shop

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

TITUSVILLE — It’s not often when one finds a 20-year-old business owner, and even less likely to find one who has expanded on a relatively new venture. But that’s exactly what Peyton Miller, a 2020 Titusville Area High School graduate, has done.

A busy Day 2 at Hershey
Free

A busy Day 2 at Hershey

HERSHEY — Grove City junior Hunter Hohman posted a pair of major decisions on Friday and advanced to the finals of the 160-pound division in the 2022-23 PIAA Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center. Five other area wrestlers, including Cranberry’s trio of Dalton Wenner, Elijah Brosius an…

Oilers, Knights shine at D10 swim meet
Free

Oilers, Knights shine at D10 swim meet

GENEVA, Ohio — Friday turned out to be a medal-filled opener for both Oil City and Franklin in the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships held at the Spire Institute. The Oilers earned five medals overall and the Knights had four.

Knights 3-peat as D10 champs!
Free

Knights 3-peat as D10 champs!

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

It’s not easy to beat a team three times in one season. It’s even harder to win three consecutive District 10 titles.

Free

Local high school sports scores 3-1-23

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: District 9 Class 1A semifinals -- Union 51, DuBois Central Catholic 48; District 9 Class 2A semifinals -- Clarion-Limestone 47, Karns City 43

Free

Local high school sports scores 2-28-23

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: District 10 Class 3A semifinals -- Oil City 38, Seneca 36; Franklin 52, Fairview 40; District 10 Class 1A semifinals -- Farrell 64, Rocky Grove 55; District 10 Class 4A semifinals -- Grove City 57, Harbor Creek 43

Free

Missing Oil City Girl Found

Oil City police Chief Dave Ragon confirmed Sophia Steinman, 17, of Oil City, was found safe in Warren on Thursday evening.

Girl collecting 500 pairs of shoes
Free

Girl collecting 500 pairs of shoes

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

An Oil City girl is taking a project from her religious education classes and running with it as she aims to collect 500 pairs of shoes single-handedly to donate to people in need.

Inclusion Library comes to Oil City Library
Free

Inclusion Library comes to Oil City Library

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Anyone who’s been in the Oil City Library these days may have noticed there’s a brand new collection on the shelves by the card catalog — and it isn’t books, movies or audiobooks.

Business Review Coming Friday
Free

Business Review Coming Friday

The 83rd annual edition of the Business Review and Forecast will be published with Friday’s newspaper. Here is a sampling of what you will find in this year’s edition, which spotlights local business, industry, government and schools.