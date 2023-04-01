DA says officials 'working around clock' on bike trail death probe

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming windy with heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 63F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Snow mixing in. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.