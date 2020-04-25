As the coronavirus pandemic continues to swirl, an exuberant celebratory sendoff Friday at the UPMC Northwest hospital in Seneca marked a special victory.
David Parsons, 67, of Knox, clad in a black sweatshirt that carried the Marine Corps logo on the front and the words "Once a Marine, always a Marine" on the reverse, climbed into his son's car and headed for home shortly after 1 p.m.
He was a coronavirus patient who, after a 28-day hospitalization with much of the time hooked to a ventilator in the intensive care unit, recovered despite not being expected to survive.
"He is the first patient being discharged who was ventilated and that means a lot - only 30 percent of the (COVID) patients who go on a ventilator survived. He is our miracle child," said Christine Bingman, director of the UPMC Northwest intensive care unit and the infection control specialist at the hospital.
Bingman was one of dozens of hospital employees, many of whom had the day off but came in for the sendoff, who shared their cheers, tears and social distanced hugs with Parsons outside the hospital's main entrance.
Clusters of balloons and posters crowded the entranceway. Music, including military numbers to honor the patient's service, sizzled through the group.
"He is discharged because he is fully recovered, other than convalescing at home for a while," said Bingman. "He was not expected to survive. And he is the sweetest man. We just love him."
'We are so thankful'
Three off-duty ICU nurses who were among those UPMC Northwest staff members who cared for Parsons showed their evident delight at their patient's discharge with clapping and cheering.
"We are so thankful because we really got to know him and that is so often not the case," said registered nurse Kati Phillips. "We wouldn't have missed this."
"It's a day of celebration, that's for sure," registered nurse Elizabeth Myers said.
"Something like this is such a rewarding part of our job," said Samantha Layton.
As Parsons traveled from his hospital room to the main lobby, the medical staff applauded him all along the way and called out messages of support.
Bingman said the farewell hoopla served a purpose other than providing a positive sendoff.
"It's a morale-booster for the team. We have been knee-deep in this since March and we have worked so hard to prepare for emergencies to ensure our patients and our employees are safe," said Bingman.
In addition to hospital staff, the celebration was also marked by the appearance of the Venango V.E.T.S. Honor Guard. It was to pay tribute to Parsons' military service, said Bingman, who is an Army veteran.
While declining to reveal numbers or conditions of coronavirus patients either previously hospitalized or now hospitalized at UPMC Northwest because of hospital regulations, Bingman said, "We are experienced in treating COVID patients. We have had COVID patients."
'I'm not going home'
Parsons, a Marine Corps veteran, and his wife, Sandra, have two sons, Johnny of East Palestine, Ohio, and Dustin of Knox, and six grandchildren. He is retired from the custodial department at Clarion University.
"We knew this was bad as soon as he went on a ventilator," said Johnny Parsons. "But, we knew he had a lot of heart."
There was a time, though, when both the patient and family thought recovery might not be possible.
"He told us, 'I'm not going home, I can't make it," so we had to talk him into rebuilding that confidence back up," said Dustin Parsons.
Shortly after 1 p.m., Parsons and his wife, both in wheelchairs as is a common protocol for hospital discharges but tightly holding each other's hands while being fussed over by nearby nurses, were wheeled out the front door.
As they appeared, the crowd of health professionals let out a huge cheer as the uniformed Honor Guard stood solemnly nearby to honor a fellow veteran.
"It's nice to be doing this, for the vet going home, than at a funeral," said John Flick, commander of the Honor Guard.
'They are so wonderful'
Before leaving the hospital, a parade of emergency response and law enforcement vehicles drove by the entranceway with lights flashing. In a delightful exchange, the emergency responders clapped for the gathered hospital employees as those employees simultaneously clapped for the responders.
Asked the first things he was going to do when he got home to Knox, Parsons, whose sons said he "loves" his Chihuahua dogs Chloe and Buddie, replied, "I'm going to hug my wife. And my dogs."
In thanking the hospital staff, Sandra Parsons shared, "This is the most wonderful, beautiful hospital in the world. They are so wonderful and I love them - they saved my husband's life."
The Parsons family was escorted to Knox by Knox Area Ambulance, Knox Borough Police and Knox Volunteer Fire Department vehicles.