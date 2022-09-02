To hear members of Franklin-based band Dead Level talk about it, their debut at the world’s largest annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, was a roaring success.
They know that because one of the largest live-music venues in Sturgis — The Knuckle Saloon, where the band performed for four nights during the 10-day rally — gave the hard-edged rockers an invitation to return next year.
Keeping their audience engaged during the late show (midnight-1:45 a.m.) was a challenge, but, lead singer Jeff Rex, said, “We held the audience every night and received feedback from management that it was quite an accomplishment.”
Rex; guitarist Tony Neidich and his brother, drummer Jamie; and bassist T.D. Burchfield loaded their equipment into a 10-passanger van donated by Allegheny Tool & Supply and in early August they headed to Sturgis.
“We drove 27 hours straight; it was a problem-free trip,” Jamie Neidich said. However, Burchfield said, there were other challenges.
There were no available hotel accommodations; so Utica residents Ron and Bonnie Attleberger, who are friends of the band and longtime Sturgis attendees, offered to share their campsite with the group.
“We slept in tents; each day was 108 (degrees) and swarms of flies.” Rex said, and it was the heat and flies that posed the biggest challenge.
Those annoyances were offset by the exposure the band received from playing at Sturgis, which resulted in making connections that could lead to other performance opportunities.
After the band’s return home in mid-August, a performance was on tap at Oil City’s BridgeFest, where, according to festival organizers, Dead Level drew a big crowd and was well-received.
The band recently held a “thank you” event at The Office in Franklin. It was an evening of food, refreshments and friendship between the band and “all those that make it possible” Jamie Neidich. Among those in attendance were Joyce and Bob Neidich, Tony and Jamie’s parents.
“Our families, supporters and community mean a lot to us,” Tony Neidich said. “Our local success owes a great deal to Mike Jordan, who engineers our sound and lights.”
Now, with one Sturgis performance under their belts, another scheduled and many upcoming local performances, Dead Level will dial it down just a bit. But, it won’t be for too long.
“We’re taking September off to rest and refit.” Birchfield said.
And, when it’s time for next year’s gig at Sturgis, Rex admitted, “Getting a hotel room with AC would be nice.”