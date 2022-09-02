To hear members of Franklin-based band Dead Level talk about it, their debut at the world’s largest annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, was a roaring success.

They know that because one of the largest live-music venues in Sturgis — The Knuckle Saloon, where the band performed for four nights during the 10-day rally — gave the hard-edged rockers an invitation to return next year.

Keeping their audience engaged during the late show (midnight-1:45 a.m.) was a challenge, but, lead singer Jeff Rex, said, “We held the audience every night and received feedback from management that it was quite an accomplishment.”

Rex; guitarist Tony Neidich and his brother, drummer Jamie; and bassist T.D. Burchfield loaded their equipment into a 10-passanger van donated by Allegheny Tool & Supply and in early August they headed to Sturgis.

“We drove 27 hours straight; it was a problem-free trip,” Jamie Neidich said. However, Burchfield said, there were other challenges.

There were no available hotel accommodations; so Utica residents Ron and Bonnie Attleberger, who are friends of the band and longtime Sturgis attendees, offered to share their campsite with the group.

“We slept in tents; each day was 108 (degrees) and swarms of flies.” Rex said, and it was the heat and flies that posed the biggest challenge.

Those annoyances were offset by the exposure the band received from playing at Sturgis, which resulted in making connections that could lead to other performance opportunities.

After the band’s return home in mid-August, a performance was on tap at Oil City’s BridgeFest, where, according to festival organizers, Dead Level drew a big crowd and was well-received.

The band recently held a “thank you” event at The Office in Franklin. It was an evening of food, refreshments and friendship between the band and “all those that make it possible” Jamie Neidich. Among those in attendance were Joyce and Bob Neidich, Tony and Jamie’s parents.

“Our families, supporters and community mean a lot to us,” Tony Neidich said. “Our local success owes a great deal to Mike Jordan, who engineers our sound and lights.”

Now, with one Sturgis performance under their belts, another scheduled and many upcoming local performances, Dead Level will dial it down just a bit. But, it won’t be for too long.

“We’re taking September off to rest and refit.” Birchfield said.

And, when it’s time for next year’s gig at Sturgis, Rex admitted, “Getting a hotel room with AC would be nice.”

Weather draws out residents to enjoy pleasant, sunny day
Weather draws out residents to enjoy pleasant, sunny day

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

August wrapped up with a beautiful day on Wednesday, and though the crowds have thinned a bit with the start of school, several folks still turned out in downtown Franklin to enjoy the high-70s temperatures and end-of-summer sunshine.

Oilers drill Dragons
Oilers drill Dragons

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

WARREN — Friday night featured the unveiling of Warren’s newly installed turf at War Memorial Stadium, and Oil City’s football team didn’t wait long to break it in, churning up 416 yards on the ground en route to a 58-24 dismantling of the Dragons in the season and Region 4 opener for both squads.

Local high school football scores 8-26-22

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Oil City 58, Warren 24; Keystone 33, Coudersport 16; Redbank Valley 53, Smethport 8; Eisenhower 41, Cochranton 0; Avonworth 27, Grove City 7; Central Clarion 42, Brookville 7; Union/A-C Valley 27, Cameron County 14; Seneca 40, Lakeview 13; Maplewood 34, Saegertown 26

Oil City traffic light adjusted to ease congestion
Oil City traffic light adjusted to ease congestion

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Although traffic delays in Oil City continued Tuesday morning as a result of construction in the downtown area, the situation had improved compared with the delays that both motorists and police encountered Monday.

Cranberry pays tribute to Buckholtz
Cranberry pays tribute to Buckholtz

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Rows of colorful classic cars lined the grass at Morrison Park on Saturday evening, and Bluegrass music and the aroma of grilled food filled the air.

Grove Hill Cemetery Tour
Grove Hill Cemetery Tour

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City residents who met unusual circumstances in their lives, as well as soldiers and businessmen, are among those being remembered this year in the Heritage Society of Oil City’s annual tour of Grove Hill Cemetery.

Update: No injuries in Franklin accident

According to Venango County 911, no one was injured this morning in a traffic accident at the intersection of Washington Crossing and Elk Street. Franklin police said two vehicles were involved.

Fair has its first queen
Fair has its first queen

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

A new competition has brought a little extra bling to the Venango County Fair this week.

Taste of Talent judges 'Sold' on Beichner
Taste of Talent judges 'Sold' on Beichner

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Hundreds of pairs of hands slapped together, signs rose in the air and supportive screams filled Franklin’s Bandstand Park after first-year competitor Kaleb Beichner, 17, of Shippenville, was declared the 13th annual Taste of Talent winner.

Neighbor describes horror of storm that killed her friend
Neighbor describes horror of storm that killed her friend

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Misti Clark had just put together a to-do list of chores, left it on the counter, and stepped out of her kitchen when a huge, storm-damaged oak tree fell in Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township a week ago Sunday, smashing through her and her neighbor’s trailers, killing her neighbor.

Coming Wednesday: Pepro tour

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity made a stop at Pepro in Oil City on Tuesday as part of her tour through the state.