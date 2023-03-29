Death of Oil City woman ruled homicide

The death of Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, has been ruled as a homicide, according to a joint news release from Venango County District Attorney Shawn White, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh and Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.
During the early morning hours of Monday, March 27, members of the Oil City Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and the Venango County District Attorney's Office responded to the Oil City bike trail in response to a missing female who had been found deceased, the release said. The initial investigation at the scene was not conclusive to the manner and cause of death.
Based on the findings from the pathologist at the autopsy that was completed Wednesday afternoon, and after family notification, this investigation has now been upgraded to a homicide, the release said. No further information will be released regarding the cause and manner of death.
The incident remains under investigation by the Oil City Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and county detectives from the District Attorney's Office.
Because of the nature of this investigation, the public is advised to use caution when utilizing trails in our community at this time, the release said.
Officials are encouraging anyone with information concerning any suspicious activity in this area of the bike trail to please contact law enforcement at 814-678-3080.