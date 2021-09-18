DeBence adds new musical delights

DeBence Antique Music World will have free admission over Applefest weekend, showcasing several new developments at the museum.

Attendees on the first three days of October will be given a free tour with recently reopened access to the second floor along with four new exhibits, according to Joseph Janidlo, the museum’s assistant executive director.

The second floor was reopened two weeks ago. The museum’s trove of playable pianos and organs was closed off while restoration work was done to the building’s hardwood floors, Janidlo said.

The new musical machines on display include a Perrelet & Co. Music Box, a Regina Mandolin Orchestra Style 304, and the Stafford and Johnson nickelodeons.

Both the nickelodeon musical machines were repaired mostly in-house by DeBence executive director Scotty Greene.

Greene said the Johnson Nickelodeon from 1908 is one of only a handful that still exists. He gave a brutally honest assessment of the reason there are so few left.

“I think I know why there were only two survivors because it was not a very well-built machine,” Greene said with a laugh. “I think most everybody else probably gave up on fixing it… but we don’t give up easily,” he added.

Nevertheless, the piano whirled to life with a delightful melody after Greene fed it a quarter.

The Stafford Nickelodeon also made a return with its unique renditions of Elvis music after a six-month repair period.

“Well I was trying to find someone who knew how to put it back together,” Greene said about the lengthy repair.

“You can imagine there are not too many people that know how to do that,” Janidlo said.

Both nickelodeon musical machines are available to play for a quarter in the downstairs “musical arcade,” Janidlo said.

Janidlo said the Perrelet & Co. Music Box looks brand new despite him estimating it’s from the 1850s, which would make it one of the oldest pieces in the museum’s collection.

The Regina mechanical mandolin was recently refurbished and placed next to one of the museum’s centerpieces, a Regina Grand Music Box, Janidlo said. The new mechanical instruments complement each other well, he said.

Janidlo said critiques of the mandolin upon its release in 1900 said listeners have to use their imagination to hear the orchestra it’s trying to emulate over the loudness of its internal mechanisms.

This machine has a stark contrast to the earlier released “masterpiece” grand music box also made by Regina, Janidlo said.

DeBence’s hours during Applefest weekend will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2, and 12:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. The museum normally closes at 4 p.m.

Free student admission to DeBence will continue through the end of September, Janidlo said.

DILLON PROVENZA, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at dillonprovenza.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8374.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+2
DeBence adds new musical delights
Free

DeBence adds new musical delights

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

DeBence Antique Music World will have free admission over Applefest weekend, showcasing several new developments at the museum.

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-14-21

Girls volleyball: Sharpsville 3, Oil City 0; Union 3, Cranberry 0; C-L 3, Venango Catholic 0; Keystone 3, Karns City 0; CLA 3, Victory Christian 2 Girls soccer: Warren 13, Oil City 0; Harbor Creek 6, Franklin 1 Girls tennis: Oil City 4, Greenville 1

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-13-21

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Grove City 3, Franklin 0; Oil City 3, Union 1; Keystone 3, Venango Catholic 0; Slippery Rock Homeschoolers 3, Christian Life Academy 0

Accident closes portion of Route 322
Free

Accident closes portion of Route 322

  • Updated

A multivehicle accident at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 38 in Rockland Township this morning has forced the closure of a portion of Route 322.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

+3
Tigers spoil Knights' home debut
Free

Tigers spoil Knights' home debut

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

A big crowd was on hand to watch the Franklin Knights football team take on visiting Fairview in their home opener on Friday night in a non-region matchup at the Franklin High School field.

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-3-21

FOOTBALL FINALS: Greenville 49, Lakeview 15; Northwestern 54, Maplewood 0; Titusville 18, Corry 0; Titusville 18, Corry 0; Redbank Valley 59, Otto-Eldred 6; Union/A-C Valley 77, Sheffield 0; Keystone 36, Port Allegany 30; Fairview 41, Franklin 7

Pennsylvania mandates masks in K-12 schools, day cares
Free

Pennsylvania mandates masks in K-12 schools, day cares

HARRISBURG (AP) — Masks will be required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, reversing course amid a statewide COVID-19 resurgence that is filling hospital beds just as students return to class.

+3
Lancers foil Oilers, 33-12
Free

Lancers foil Oilers, 33-12

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assitant sports editor

EDINBORO — Nearly three years ago, on September 14, 2018, Oil City’s football team lost a 17-12 decision to General McLane at Linden Field in Edinboro.

Portion of Interstate 80 closed
Free

Portion of Interstate 80 closed

Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between exit 64 — Clarion/New Bethlehem Route 66 south —to Exit 70 Strattanville — Route 322 due to a camper rollover, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Both lanes are blocked near mile marker 70. Estimated reopen time is 1:15 but c…

Free

Crash closes Route 28 in Redbank Township

Route 28 in Redbank Township is closed in both directions due to a crash, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The closure is between the intersection of Route 28 with Macadam Road, Shannondale Road and Dewey Road.

+2
Winding down at pool
Free

Winding down at pool

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Children and their families flocked to the Oil City municipal swimming pool to cool off Monday as the summer season nears its end.

+5
Back with a splash
Free

Back with a splash

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

It was all about skips and stones on Saturday, as the Rock In River Festival returned to Franklin's Riverfront Park.

Ramp on I-80 to close
Free

Ramp on I-80 to close

The Clarion/New Bethlehem eastbound ramp of Interstate 80 (exit 64) will be closed through Monday as part of an ongoing resurfacing project for I-80 in Clarion County.

Flash flood watch issued
Free

Flash flood watch issued

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Clarion, Forest, Venango and surrounding counties until 8 p.m. tonight. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move through the region, according to NWS. He…

+3
Memories still alive
Free

Memories still alive

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

A team of about 12 cyclists will set out next weekend on a 100-mile bike ride from Oil City to Pittsburgh in honor of an Oil City native who was killed in Iraq in 2007.

+3
Venango County Fair ends with a bang and a crash
Free

Venango County Fair ends with a bang and a crash

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

It may not be what people think of first when they envision a county fair, but the Venango County Fair Demolition Derby drew an enormous crowd, with people packing the bleachers in the grandstand and pit areas starting an hour before the event began.

+6
'A special feeling'
Free

'A special feeling'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The children of two crew members of the Beach City Baby, a C-53 that was in North Africa during World War II, came to see the plane their fathers flew at Saturday's Fly In/Cruise In at Venango Regional Airport.