DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin is back up and running after being shut down for about two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But even now, "what we can do is limited," Prescott Greene, a volunteer at the museum, said.
The museum has had to turn down several people who asked to rent the ballroom.
"We can't rent out the ballroom. You can't social distance while dancing," Greene said.
Dotty Greene, who is Prescott Greene's wife and also volunteers at DeBence, said the museum has had fewer visitors and volunteers since the re-opening. Bus tours that used to bring in many visitors aren't coming by now, she said.
"Paying visitors are a major part of our income," Prescott Greene said.
The museum usually gets about 4,000 visitors a year, but the numbers are obviously down this year.
Currently, the museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"Our budget says we are going to fall $7,000 short this year," said Prescott Greene, who added the museum has applied for a CARES grant from Venango county but hasn't received any other federal or state aid during the pandemic.
DeBence volunteers have been busy working on projects in the museum through the last several months.
A new collection of 53 stringed instruments was donated to the museum, and volunteers have put up an additional peg board on one wall in preparation for displaying the instruments.
Another addition to the collection was a Camp Fone, a phonograph from about 1920, that plays exercise records produced and narrated by early football coach Walter Camp, who was very influential in shaping the game.
"Camp made up half the rules for football," Prescott Greene said.
The records were marketed by the New York City Health Builders Club during an exercise craze in the 1920s, according to a sign by the phonograph.
Greene said the museum has four of the original exercise records that go with the Camp Fone.
Greene said the museum does its own restoration work on site, and the repairs mostly entail working with wood and leather.
One item in the workshop being restored is an organ clock believed to be from the 1840s, Greene said. The clock has never worked completely, and museum workers aren't sure what all it can do or how it was originally used.
This year, volunteers also completed rebuilding a band organ that originally had its home in a carousel at Idora Park, Greene said.
In the basement, the museum also has a collection of radios from the 1920s through the 1960s as well as old uniforms from local bands and petal organs.
Most of the radios work, as do several of the organs, Greene said.
The museum has many player pianos, or nickelodeons, and they were often placed in restaurants, hotel lobbies or other public spaces and were operated with coins, Greene said.
"They were the predecessor to the juke box, only you couldn't pick the song. There were 10 songs on a role and you just go the next one that played," Greene said.
Almost everything in the museum has been donated, said Greene. "People want stuff to go where it will be kept and appreciated," he said.
Greene added it is very unusual for the museum to purchase anything as only about $2,000 has been spent for purchases in the past 10 years.
