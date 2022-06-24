The Cranberry Mall started as a beat-bopping, booming shopping center when it opened in 1981 – the hangout destination for area teens and the go-to place for clothing, appliances and more.
A lot has changed in the past 40 years, most notably the loss of all the early anchor stores and a greatly reduced number of retail tenants today.
Among those early anchors, JC Penney closed in April 2016, Sears followed in October 2017, and then Bon-Ton closed in early 2018. A couple other key tenants — Verizon and Kay Jewelers — moved to the new mini-mall along Route 322 just across from the mall in that same time frame.
Despite the loss of those major retailers, Bonnie Summers, co-chair of the Cranberry Economic Development Committee, said the mall still has a lot to offer.
Summers said the mall “is a community asset, particularly with the spaces available. They host job fairs, car fairs… The mall is open to that for no cost. Where else can you get that type of space?”
The mall also attracts a lot of “winter walkers” said Summers, people looking for a place to get some exercise in bad weather.
She acknowledged it is hard for the community to move on from what the mall used to be.
“The mall gets a bad rap because it is on a decline. They want to see that retail be there… I miss Bon-Ton too. But that is not the way it is, so we need to adjust to what is there,” said Summers.
The declining state of the mall is similar to what is happening with others malls, said Summers, who stressed that retail just isn’t present the way it used to be.
“Just like any other mall in the area, they experienced a decline, but I have heard there will be an upswing. Perhaps not with retail; maybe in a different direction,” said Summers.
Mall manager Jeff Clark agreed, saying the mall attracts a lot of mom-and-pop type stores and start-up businesses. He added that the mall gets inquiries nearly every week from people who are interested in renting space.
Clark said the mall has a new tenant that will be opening to the public soon – Chiller Night Escape Experience by Bryan Hogue from Hogue Entertainment.
Hogue will fill the space formerly occupied by Label Shopper beside the food court, and he will offer an escape room and horror theater.
Addressing questions, issues
Although Summers and Clark are optimistic about the mall, a look at the parking lot and empty spaces does raise questions.
Clark said he has been working on patching the potholes in the parking lot, starting with the biggest ones.
He said that during COVID, it was difficult to get the materials to fix the parking lot, but now he is able to get the supplies necessary, and he received another 10-ton shipment of asphalt last week.
“We try our best. We have our own equipment, and we can get material… We are doing the best we can with what we can do,” said Linda Herbster, the mall’s office assistant.
Another issue that has been raised is that of the roof leaking in spots. Clark said he has had a roofing company patching the roof, so that issue should be resolved.
He added that the roof is made of reinforced vinyl and rubber. When debris is blown onto the roof, it can tear the vinyl and cause new leaks, said Clark.
He said that roofers once found the whole front end of a car, all in one piece, on the roof.
“The wind must have blown it up there,” Clark said.
As far as tenant leases go, Clark said each lease varies by the tenant, its size and type of business.
“Big stores like Ollie’s normally (have leases that are) five years, sometimes 10. The theater does a lengthy one. Smaller tenants are a year or two,” Clark said.
The mall is owned by Oakwood Management Group Inc., which is based in California. The newspaper made several calls to Oakwood to try and address matters such as leases, rent rates and long-term plans for the mall, but those calls went unreturned.
Meanwhile, Summers said the community has a good partnership with the mall and will do whatever it can to keep it open.
“As far as economic impact goes, the mall is assessed at at least $3.5 million,” Summer said. “That amount of taxes is substantial to (Cranberry) Township. We would hate for that to be lost... We will continue to do whatever we can to be good neighbors,” she added.