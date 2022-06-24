The Cranberry Mall started as a beat-bopping, booming shopping center when it opened in 1981 – the hangout destination for area teens and the go-to place for clothing, appliances and more.

A lot has changed in the past 40 years, most notably the loss of all the early anchor stores and a greatly reduced number of retail tenants today.

Among those early anchors, JC Penney closed in April 2016, Sears followed in October 2017, and then Bon-Ton closed in early 2018. A couple other key tenants — Verizon and Kay Jewelers — moved to the new mini-mall along Route 322 just across from the mall in that same time frame.

Despite the loss of those major retailers, Bonnie Summers, co-chair of the Cranberry Economic Development Committee, said the mall still has a lot to offer.

Summers said the mall “is a community asset, particularly with the spaces available. They host job fairs, car fairs… The mall is open to that for no cost. Where else can you get that type of space?”

The mall also attracts a lot of “winter walkers” said Summers, people looking for a place to get some exercise in bad weather.

She acknowledged it is hard for the community to move on from what the mall used to be.

“The mall gets a bad rap because it is on a decline. They want to see that retail be there… I miss Bon-Ton too. But that is not the way it is, so we need to adjust to what is there,” said Summers.

The declining state of the mall is similar to what is happening with others malls, said Summers, who stressed that retail just isn’t present the way it used to be.

“Just like any other mall in the area, they experienced a decline, but I have heard there will be an upswing. Perhaps not with retail; maybe in a different direction,” said Summers.

Mall manager Jeff Clark agreed, saying the mall attracts a lot of mom-and-pop type stores and start-up businesses. He added that the mall gets inquiries nearly every week from people who are interested in renting space.

Clark said the mall has a new tenant that will be opening to the public soon – Chiller Night Escape Experience by Bryan Hogue from Hogue Entertainment.

Hogue will fill the space formerly occupied by Label Shopper beside the food court, and he will offer an escape room and horror theater.

Addressing questions, issues

Although Summers and Clark are optimistic about the mall, a look at the parking lot and empty spaces does raise questions.

Clark said he has been working on patching the potholes in the parking lot, starting with the biggest ones.

He said that during COVID, it was difficult to get the materials to fix the parking lot, but now he is able to get the supplies necessary, and he received another 10-ton shipment of asphalt last week.

“We try our best. We have our own equipment, and we can get material… We are doing the best we can with what we can do,” said Linda Herbster, the mall’s office assistant.

Another issue that has been raised is that of the roof leaking in spots. Clark said he has had a roofing company patching the roof, so that issue should be resolved.

He added that the roof is made of reinforced vinyl and rubber. When debris is blown onto the roof, it can tear the vinyl and cause new leaks, said Clark.

He said that roofers once found the whole front end of a car, all in one piece, on the roof.

“The wind must have blown it up there,” Clark said.

As far as tenant leases go, Clark said each lease varies by the tenant, its size and type of business.

“Big stores like Ollie’s normally (have leases that are) five years, sometimes 10. The theater does a lengthy one. Smaller tenants are a year or two,” Clark said.

The mall is owned by Oakwood Management Group Inc., which is based in California. The newspaper made several calls to Oakwood to try and address matters such as leases, rent rates and long-term plans for the mall, but those calls went unreturned.

Meanwhile, Summers said the community has a good partnership with the mall and will do whatever it can to keep it open.

“As far as economic impact goes, the mall is assessed at at least $3.5 million,” Summer said. “That amount of taxes is substantial to (Cranberry) Township. We would hate for that to be lost... We will continue to do whatever we can to be good neighbors,” she added.

LAURA O’NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at lauraoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8357.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Hundreds at Two Mile for bowhunting tournament
Free

Hundreds at Two Mile for bowhunting tournament

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Archers old and young and from near and far have converged on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend for the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) second leg of the Triple Crown National Championship.

Work on Franklin mural project in final stages
Free

Work on Franklin mural project in final stages

Franklin School District students spent the last several weeks of the school year preparing a mural to hang in Franklin’s downtown, and high school art teacher Rachelle Surrena began applying the mural to the side of the Barrow-Civic Theatre this week.

FHS Madrigals 'loved every moment' of NYC experience
Free

FHS Madrigals 'loved every moment' of NYC experience

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After a two-year caesura on the concert due to pandemic restrictions, The Franklin High School Madrigal Singers were at long last able to see the stage lights of New York City’s Carnegie Hall — from the stage — last month.

Jeeps group helping Two Mile again with park ride
Free

Jeeps group helping Two Mile again with park ride

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Two Mile Run County Park has so much to offer on its 2,700 acres, and the Oil Valley Jeeps organization is doing its part again this year to showcase the park’s many amenities.

Relay For Life was marked by a year of firsts
Free

Relay For Life was marked by a year of firsts

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After two years of modified conditions due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Venango County Relay For Life returned to its 24-hour schedule this past weekend at the Cranberry Area High School track.

Victory students embrace Trout in the Classroom program
Free

Victory students embrace Trout in the Classroom program

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Plenty of splashing and laughter sounded through the trees at Two Mile Run County Park on Wednesday morning as the Victory Elementary School sixth-grade class waded through Two Mile Run while completing this year’s Trout in the Classroom program.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

YMCA dinner honors Keating
Free

YMCA dinner honors Keating

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Extended family and community members, many of them military veterans, came together Friday at the Oil City YMCA for a veterans appreciation event, with a focus on honoring Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robert Keating.

Oil Region captivates Azerbaijan's ambassador
Free

Oil Region captivates Azerbaijan's ambassador

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A shared history of oil on two distant continents brought Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the U.S. to the Pennsylvania Oil Region on Wednesday for a tour of Drake Well, near Titusville, and several other locations in Oil City and Franklin.

Honoring veterans
Free

Honoring veterans

  • Kara O'Neil

It was a mild spring day with intermittent clouds when about a dozen volunteers scaled Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City Monday to place around 2,000 flags on the graves of veterans.

Man held for court in OC homicide case
Free

Man held for court in OC homicide case

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man accused of killing his girlfriend in March at their Mineral Street home and then putting her body in a barrel was held for court Thursday.

Free

Update: Missing Clarion man found

  • Updated

Clarion state police said 33-year-old Jonathan Broadnax, of Clarion, was found safe after he had been reported missing Sunday. It was not clear when he was found.

Local musicians plan Boat Club farewell concert
Free

Local musicians plan Boat Club farewell concert

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

After more than 50 years on the music scene, local musicians Frank Feroz, Jim Kelley and Neal Williams are gearing up for a “farewell performance” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Oil City Boat Club on Rockmere Road.

Justus Park bandshell bows out
Free

Justus Park bandshell bows out

The Carl S. Brozeski bandshell in Oil City’s Justus Park, where sweet sounds and many memories held sway the past five decades, came down Tuesday morning to make way for a larger stage.

Bandfest returns to Franklin High School
Free

Bandfest returns to Franklin High School

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Nearly 300 students from more than 20 area schools gathered Friday at Franklin High School for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 3 Bandfest.

Students test skills at Envirothon
Free

Students test skills at Envirothon

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Students from Clarion and Jefferson counties tested their skills during the Pennsylvania Envirothon at Clear Creek State Park on Wednesday..