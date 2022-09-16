Double Play celebrating 20 years

Jim and Stacey Salsgiver are getting ready to celebrate 20 years in business at their Double Play sports bar and restaurant in Oil City. A party for their customers and friends is planned from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Seneca Street establishment.

 By Kara O’Neil

Double Play Sports Bar, a popular gathering spot in Oil City’s North Side business district, will celebrate 20 years in business on Sunday.

A tailgate party has been planned from 1 to 4 p.m. during the Steelers-Patriots game, said Stacey Salsgiver, who owns and operates the business with her husband, Jim.

“The weather is supposed to be nice. We’re having fun with it,” she added. “We are renting at TV to put on the outdoor patio.”

She said there will also be food and drink specials as well as giveaways and drawings for prizes during the game.

Stacey Salsgiver has been an owner of the Seneca Street business since it first opened its doors to big crowds on Sept. 18, 2002.

She said the best part of running Double Play over these 20 years has been seeing all the people come through the doors, many with their children, then watching those children grow up and now bring in their own kids.

“It’s what I wanted, a family restaurant with a night life as well,” Stacey Salsgiver said. “We’ve had a lot of great customers over the years. 90% of our revenue comes from regulars. We watched families grow over the years.”

“It’s a lot of fun, watching kids we gave fruit snacks to turn 21,” Jim Salsgiver said. “The kids who grew up here are comfortable now bringing their children in,” added Jim, who was one of those many customers in the early days of the bar.

He and Stacey became great friends and began dating before they eventually married.

“The food part of the business is also fun,” Jim Salsgiver, added, noting that they don’t only have bar food. He said there are a variety of specials at the establishment, including “things you don’t normally get around here.”

“The community has been very supportive of us. We never shut down during COVID. We did take out,” Stacey Salsgiver said.

The bar has always been a family affair over the years as Stacey’s father, Dwight McCarty, was a co-owner and operator for many years before he retired in 2017.

Jim’s mother, Mary Ann Salsgiver, has served up perogies and other favorites dishes at the establishment. And children Cassie Montello and Jacob and Dylan Salsgiver have been on the employee roster, which currently stands at 22 full-time and part-time employees.

Stacey recalled opening on a Wednesday, which she thought would be a soft opening that would give them time to ease into running the new restaurant and bar.

“We opened the doors and there wasn’t a seat empty. It was amazing. I couldn’t believe it,” she happily recalled. “We went strong after that. But in the last six or seven years thing have scaled back because of the economy.”

She recalled weekends in the early days when 350 people would come through the doors with more customers outside waiting to get in.

She added that since the economy has declined there has been less of a night life, which was impacted more than the restaurant side of the business.

But she said she still looks forward to the holidays when people come back home from out of town and stop in at Double Play to see their old friends.

The restaurant has also hosted many fundraisers and events that benefit the community in the way of scholarships, holiday gift drives and donations to Community Services of Venango County, the Oil City Fire Department, schools, service clubs and booster organizations.

A number of local businesses and individuals are helping sponsor Sunday’s anniversary celebration, Stacey Salsgiver said. They are Gunter Financial Group of Raymond James, Jeff and Adam Albaugh, John and Linda Mackintosh, Pa and Cindy, Snyder Electric, Spanky’s Tobacco World, Stubler’s Drive-Thru Beverage Friedhaber’s and Horn’s Graphic Impact.

Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police seek theft suspect
Free

Police seek theft suspect

Franklin state police said they are searching for a theft suspect who is accused of leaving Walmart in Cranberry Township with items and not paying for them.

Two Mile to host fall regatta
Free

Two Mile to host fall regatta

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Justus Lake and Two Mile Run County Park will show off their best early-fall colors when outboard boat racers return next weekend for one of the last regattas of the season.

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-13-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Wilmington 1; Greenville 3, Oil City 0; Clarion 3, Keystone 0; Rocky Grove 3, Farrell 1; Cranberry 3, Moniteau 0; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 3, Forest Area 0; North Clarion 3, Union 0 SCHOLASTIC GIRLS SOCCER: Franklin 11, Oil City 0; Forest Area 3, Keystone 1

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-9-22

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 52, North East 20; General McLane 46, Franklin 0; Central Clarion 43, Union/A-C Valley 6; Keystone 20, Brookville 19; Redbank Valley 28, Punxsutawney 14; Fort LeBoeuf 42, Titusville 20; Farrell 46, Grove City 15; Lakeview 51, Kennedy Catholic 14; Cochranton 22, …

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-8-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 1; Clarion 3, Redbank Valley 0; Cranberry 3, Union 0; Commodore Perry 3, Rocky Grove 2; Keystone 3, Karns City 0

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Weather draws out residents to enjoy pleasant, sunny day
Free

Weather draws out residents to enjoy pleasant, sunny day

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

August wrapped up with a beautiful day on Wednesday, and though the crowds have thinned a bit with the start of school, several folks still turned out in downtown Franklin to enjoy the high-70s temperatures and end-of-summer sunshine.

Oilers drill Dragons
Free

Oilers drill Dragons

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

WARREN — Friday night featured the unveiling of Warren’s newly installed turf at War Memorial Stadium, and Oil City’s football team didn’t wait long to break it in, churning up 416 yards on the ground en route to a 58-24 dismantling of the Dragons in the season and Region 4 opener for both squads.

Free

Local high school football scores 8-26-22

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Oil City 58, Warren 24; Keystone 33, Coudersport 16; Redbank Valley 53, Smethport 8; Eisenhower 41, Cochranton 0; Avonworth 27, Grove City 7; Central Clarion 42, Brookville 7; Union/A-C Valley 27, Cameron County 14; Seneca 40, Lakeview 13; Maplewood 34, Saegertown 26

Oil City traffic light adjusted to ease congestion
Free

Oil City traffic light adjusted to ease congestion

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Although traffic delays in Oil City continued Tuesday morning as a result of construction in the downtown area, the situation had improved compared with the delays that both motorists and police encountered Monday.

Cranberry pays tribute to Buckholtz
Free

Cranberry pays tribute to Buckholtz

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Rows of colorful classic cars lined the grass at Morrison Park on Saturday evening, and Bluegrass music and the aroma of grilled food filled the air.

Grove Hill Cemetery Tour
Free

Grove Hill Cemetery Tour

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City residents who met unusual circumstances in their lives, as well as soldiers and businessmen, are among those being remembered this year in the Heritage Society of Oil City’s annual tour of Grove Hill Cemetery.

Free

Update: No injuries in Franklin accident

According to Venango County 911, no one was injured this morning in a traffic accident at the intersection of Washington Crossing and Elk Street. Franklin police said two vehicles were involved.