Double Play Sports Bar, a popular gathering spot in Oil City’s North Side business district, will celebrate 20 years in business on Sunday.
A tailgate party has been planned from 1 to 4 p.m. during the Steelers-Patriots game, said Stacey Salsgiver, who owns and operates the business with her husband, Jim.
“The weather is supposed to be nice. We’re having fun with it,” she added. “We are renting at TV to put on the outdoor patio.”
She said there will also be food and drink specials as well as giveaways and drawings for prizes during the game.
Stacey Salsgiver has been an owner of the Seneca Street business since it first opened its doors to big crowds on Sept. 18, 2002.
She said the best part of running Double Play over these 20 years has been seeing all the people come through the doors, many with their children, then watching those children grow up and now bring in their own kids.
“It’s what I wanted, a family restaurant with a night life as well,” Stacey Salsgiver said. “We’ve had a lot of great customers over the years. 90% of our revenue comes from regulars. We watched families grow over the years.”
“It’s a lot of fun, watching kids we gave fruit snacks to turn 21,” Jim Salsgiver said. “The kids who grew up here are comfortable now bringing their children in,” added Jim, who was one of those many customers in the early days of the bar.
He and Stacey became great friends and began dating before they eventually married.
“The food part of the business is also fun,” Jim Salsgiver, added, noting that they don’t only have bar food. He said there are a variety of specials at the establishment, including “things you don’t normally get around here.”
“The community has been very supportive of us. We never shut down during COVID. We did take out,” Stacey Salsgiver said.
The bar has always been a family affair over the years as Stacey’s father, Dwight McCarty, was a co-owner and operator for many years before he retired in 2017.
Jim’s mother, Mary Ann Salsgiver, has served up perogies and other favorites dishes at the establishment. And children Cassie Montello and Jacob and Dylan Salsgiver have been on the employee roster, which currently stands at 22 full-time and part-time employees.
Stacey recalled opening on a Wednesday, which she thought would be a soft opening that would give them time to ease into running the new restaurant and bar.
“We opened the doors and there wasn’t a seat empty. It was amazing. I couldn’t believe it,” she happily recalled. “We went strong after that. But in the last six or seven years thing have scaled back because of the economy.”
She recalled weekends in the early days when 350 people would come through the doors with more customers outside waiting to get in.
She added that since the economy has declined there has been less of a night life, which was impacted more than the restaurant side of the business.
But she said she still looks forward to the holidays when people come back home from out of town and stop in at Double Play to see their old friends.
The restaurant has also hosted many fundraisers and events that benefit the community in the way of scholarships, holiday gift drives and donations to Community Services of Venango County, the Oil City Fire Department, schools, service clubs and booster organizations.
A number of local businesses and individuals are helping sponsor Sunday’s anniversary celebration, Stacey Salsgiver said. They are Gunter Financial Group of Raymond James, Jeff and Adam Albaugh, John and Linda Mackintosh, Pa and Cindy, Snyder Electric, Spanky’s Tobacco World, Stubler’s Drive-Thru Beverage Friedhaber’s and Horn’s Graphic Impact.