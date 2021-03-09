Dr. Seuss Enterprises' announcement that it is stopping publication of six children's books because of perceived racist and insensitive imagery has prompted local libraries to remove copies of those books from its shelves.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises' announcement that it is stopping publication of six children's books because of perceived racist and insensitive imagery has prompted local libraries to remove copies of those books from its shelves.
Tags
Dr. Seuss Enterprises' announcement that it is stopping publication of six children's books because of perceived racist and insensitive imagery has prompted local libraries to remove copies of those books from its shelves.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises' announcement that it is stopping publication of six children's books because of perceived racist and insensitive imagery has prompted local libraries to remove copies of those books from its shelves.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced two new virus-related deaths in both Venango and Clarion counties, as well as a combined 17 additional cases of COVID-19.
One person was injured and some pets died in a house fire in Oil City late this morning, according to Oil City fire Chief Mark Hicks.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
One of the region's most highly respected ensembles is back in business.
ERIE - Franklin medaled in three events and Oil City in two on Friday at the District 10 boys and girls swimming championships held at the Hagerty Family Events Center's David M. Hallman III Aquatics Center.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The Days Inn hotel in Oil City has been purchased by a family that owns a string of hotels across the U.S.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango County, as well as one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania is easing restrictions on large gatherings and eliminating a quarantine requirement for out-of-state travelers, reflecting a sustained slide n new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the Wolf administration announced Monday.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
A New Jersey man who has emerged as a major downtown Oil City property owner offered a broad vision on how he intends to "bring back Oil City" but was short on specifics during a public meeting Saturday.
Linda D. Fair, 67, of Parker, died Feb. 1, 2021.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 32 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The Cranberry Mall, challenged in the past few years with a declining roster of open stores, has a new, big and bustling tenant.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Forest County.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
High school seniors enrolled in Venango County's eAcademy program are learning skills they would need to run a business, and they are also hearing from current business owners.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
A New Jersey man who is intent on revitalizing Oil City has purchased two more multi-story buildings in the city's North Side business district.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
Mercer state police are looking for a Hadley man who went missing Thursday.
In-person instruction has been canceled for the following school districts:
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
KNOXDALE - Lauren Sallade usually can be found at Clarion Hospital working as a phlebotomist, but she also has been known to exchange her scrubs for buckskin.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
Nine of 10 people you ask on a random sidewalk are going to tell you that 2020 was some form of terrible, and most business owners will vehemently agree with that sentiment.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each county in the tri-county area.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Eric Armstrong hopes to a solve a murder - a nearly 155-year-old murder.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County, has been reopened after being closed earlier today in both directions from the intersection of Breniman Road to the intersection of Steiner Road.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A West Forest elementary teacher has found a creative way to get books in the hands of her students.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
A 17-year-old girl was found in Barkeyville Tuesday morning after she was abducted Monday night in North Tonawanda, New York, according to both Franklin state police and North Tonawanda police in New York.
- Updated
Due to winter weather conditions, the following schools have issued two-hour delays or will hold instruction remotely Tuesday, Feb. 16:
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike is advising motorists of complete, systemwide vehicle restrictions slated to go into effect at 6 p.m. today.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Police: Infamous gang leader killed after prison breakout
-
Hotel has new owners
-
One person hurt, pets die in Oil City fire
-
1 person hurt, dogs die in fire
-
'Delays mean property and lives'
-
Grand jury indicts woman charged for role in D.C. riot
-
Out of the Archives: Arlington Hotel anchored OC block
-
Woman breaks ground
-
Crash shatters pole
-
Woman charged for selling drugs to informant
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Household Sale - Sat. March 13th, 9am-? 1002 West State S…
Office cleaning positions available in Oil City and Frank…
Polk Boro is now accepting mowing bids for the 2021 seaso…
Two apartments for Rent in Clarion. Spacious 2 bed 1 bath…
The family of Bernie Nerlich thanks his many friends for …
Lost at Polk Cuttoff: black and white 11 year old Boston …
Found a set of keys in Oil City on March 3rd in Front of …
Found Small Black Dog on Railroad Street, Knox March 2nd.…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Oilers, Knights set for districts
-
Knights, Oilers take home medals from D-10 pool
-
Knights bust up Bobcats
-
Orton breaks A-C Valley's scoring record in Falcons' win
-
Basketball's 'second season' begins today in District 10
-
Sailors steer past Knights; Cardinals sweep twinbill
-
Orioles edge Braves; Berries, Panthers get KSAC wins
-
Scoreboard for 3-6-21
-
Eagles bring an end to Oilers' season
-
Pry reaches 1,000-point plateau in monster performance
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Woman charged for selling drugs to informant
-
Franklin crash
-
Woman facing charges for breaking into garage
-
Rouseville man accused of threatening woman
-
Franklin man charged for having drugs, stolen gun
-
Clarion Borough fire
-
Woman facing several theft charges in two cases
-
No injuries in crash with utility pole
-
Tractor-trailer rollover crash
-
Oakland Township crash
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Police: Infamous gang leader killed after prison breakout
-
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivers 1st opinion
-
Claimed value of sleepy NY estate could come to haunt Trump
-
Floyd's cause of death, ex-cop's force will be keys at trial
-
US states look to step up wolf kills, pushed by Republicans
-
French aviation billionaire, pilot die in helicopter crash
-
Police: Dallas officer charged with 2 counts capital murder
-
US and South Korea agree on new cost-sharing deal for troops
-
Guilt, envy, distrust: Vaccine rollout breeds mixed emotions
-
Bye, Bismarck: 144 cities could lose status as metro areas