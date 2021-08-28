TITUSVILLE — It was 162 years ago when Col. Edwin Drake struck oil along Oil Creek and changed the world.
That historic time is remembered during Drake Days, a two-day event at Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville that concludes today.
“During Drake Days we are trying to offer something more than you might see on a usual visit,” site administrator Michelle Mann said Friday. “That includes costumes interpreters and over 500 artifacts.
“Our outdoor exhibits include operating oil rigs and the replica of Drake’s engine house. It might be the only hole in the ground that is a national historic landmark.”
Mann said the site is important because “an industry that still exists started here.”
The Drake Well visitor’s center tells the story of the discovery of oil, the oil rush and the impact on society. The center was remodeled in 2010 and the exhibits in 2012.
Mann said when Drake struck oil, the boom that followed affected the area.
The town, she said, needed coopers to make the barrels for the oil and carters (wagons) to haul the oil. The city of Pithole grew up along the creek and rapidly became a ghost town.
Those days will be recalled when the ghost tour returns Oct. 2.
The barrels, Mann said, were inefficient and that led to the development of pipelines and railroads into the Oil Creek Valley.
“Titusville was a boom town,” she said.” There was a lot of money in this town.”
An example of that is the Col. Drake pumper. The steam-powered, horse-drawn fire engine cost $4,000 in 1868. The Col. Drake carried 700 feet of hose and threw a stream of water 300 feet.
Mann said fires and floods were always a danger in the 1860s. Often, the only way to quell a storage-tank blaze was to use a small cannon and aim it at the second stave. The explosion would collapse the tank in on itself and douse the fire.
“During torrential downpours the rain would flood the creek all the way down to Oil City,” she said. “There were a lot of fatalities.”
The works of John Mather, Titusville’s original photographer, have been preserved. Visitors can view many of the 4,500 original photos he took in the 1860s at a kiosk in the visitor’s center. The park has 10,500 photos.
An unusual drilling apparatus is a spring pole rig. A spring pole dropped a 100-pound bit into the ground. The drillers used stirrups to power the bit.
The human powered rig could drill about 3 feet in a day. Mann said the rig at the park has been in operation for decades.
A “hit and miss” engine powers several rigs, a method used by early drillers in the area.
Ivy Kuberry, of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, explained Oil Creek was devoid of life at one time, but that has changed.
She said it has various forms of aquatic and wildlife that have come back to the once dead creek.
“Visitors can compare what the creek looked like during the oil boom days and what it looks like now. It is a story of recovery,” Kuberry said.