An Oil City man enjoys bringing a different perspective to pictures of Oil City — aerial views that showcase the beauty of the area.

“I jumped out of more airplanes than I ever landed in,” said Garey Scott, who spent 27 years in the Army, during which he was a criminal investigator.

Scott said he loved the “peace and freedom” of falling through a silent sky after jumping out of an airplane, as well as the view.

“Not a lot of people see things from above, it brings a unique perspective, and it’s fun,” Scott, who owns and operates Scott Airborne Imagery, said of drone photography, which is another way for him to capture the view from above he saw after jumping out of airplanes.

Oil City Code Enforcement Officer Yvonne Green said there are many ways Scott’s passion for drone photography is beneficial to the city and local area — from taking beautiful photos of the region to being a safer way to capture images.

Scott, who began taking photos and videos with drones earlier this year, has six drones of various sizes and capacities, and flying them isn’t a solitary endeavor. His 11-year-old son enjoys flying drones with him, and he helps Scott on certain projects.

By law, Scott said, he must keep his drones in sight at all times, so his son helps him keep the drones in sight if they must go around the corner of a building or somewhere Scott briefly can’t see it.

“He likes doing it and has fun,” said Scott, who also is the father of two teenage daughters. “The kids are great. They love what I do. I love working with my family.”

Helping the community

Scott said there are many ways that drones serve the community.

“It’s all about making life easier for people,” he said, and creating beautiful photos.

To that end, Scott, who has no formal training in photography, keeps a small drone in his car and is always prepared when a lovely view around the community presents itself, such as sunsets on the South Side of Oil City and night shots of the North Side by City Hall.

Scott said he likes Oil City and likes to take photos of the city to show people how pretty it can be.

He also captures the beauty of the surrounding region, even getting special permission to fly drones to take photos in Oil Creek State Park, where drone photography is not allowed.

“I’ve been around the world three or four times. I’ve seen beautiful places and not-so-nice places. Pennsylvania has some of the most beautiful scenery,” said Scott, who hails from a small town in New Mexico and came to Oil City with his family several years ago to take care of his wife’s parents.

He said photographing beautiful scenes is therapeutic for him after his years in the military.

“If I can bring a smile to someone’s face, that is what matters,” Scott said.

Sometimes, he said, people ask him to take a photo of where they grew up, which brings back memories for them.

However, he said, there are headaches that come with flying drones. For one, birds, particularly pigeons, mob the drones to knock them out of the sky; for another, water can drown the drones.

Scott, though, doesn’t let that deter him, as he continues to take pictures when he sees something he likes.

To make videos, he works with another local artist, Devan Zagar, who puts together videos from the footage Scott takes. Scott’s videos include those of Oil City’s Jolly July 3rd fireworks and Bridgefest.

“It’s touching to be part of people’s memories. It’s an honor,” he said. “Up above, everything looks good.”

Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+2
Oilers slip past Huskies
Free

Oilers slip past Huskies

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

After three quarters of forgettable football, Oil City came alive when it mattered most — and on Homecoming, no less — as the Oilers scored all of their points in the fourth quarter en route to a 14-13 victory over Harbor Creek in a Region 5 thriller at the Oil Field on Friday night.

+2
DeBence adds new musical delights
Free

DeBence adds new musical delights

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

DeBence Antique Music World will have free admission over Applefest weekend, showcasing several new developments at the museum.

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-17-21

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Brookville 40, Central Clarion 14; Slippery Rock 34, Grove City 7; Sharon 23, Oil City 0; Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 42, Otto-Eldred 0; Karns City 44, Moniteau 6; Cochranton 34, Eisenhower 13

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-14-21

Girls volleyball: Sharpsville 3, Oil City 0; Union 3, Cranberry 0; C-L 3, Venango Catholic 0; Keystone 3, Karns City 0; CLA 3, Victory Christian 2 Girls soccer: Warren 13, Oil City 0; Harbor Creek 6, Franklin 1 Girls tennis: Oil City 4, Greenville 1

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-13-21

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Grove City 3, Franklin 0; Oil City 3, Union 1; Keystone 3, Venango Catholic 0; Slippery Rock Homeschoolers 3, Christian Life Academy 0

Accident closes portion of Route 322
Free

Accident closes portion of Route 322

  • Updated

A multivehicle accident at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 38 in Rockland Township this morning has forced the closure of a portion of Route 322.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

+3
Tigers spoil Knights' home debut
Free

Tigers spoil Knights' home debut

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

A big crowd was on hand to watch the Franklin Knights football team take on visiting Fairview in their home opener on Friday night in a non-region matchup at the Franklin High School field.

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-3-21

FOOTBALL FINALS: Greenville 49, Lakeview 15; Northwestern 54, Maplewood 0; Titusville 18, Corry 0; Titusville 18, Corry 0; Redbank Valley 59, Otto-Eldred 6; Union/A-C Valley 77, Sheffield 0; Keystone 36, Port Allegany 30; Fairview 41, Franklin 7

Pennsylvania mandates masks in K-12 schools, day cares
Free

Pennsylvania mandates masks in K-12 schools, day cares

HARRISBURG (AP) — Masks will be required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, reversing course amid a statewide COVID-19 resurgence that is filling hospital beds just as students return to class.

+3
Lancers foil Oilers, 33-12
Free

Lancers foil Oilers, 33-12

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assitant sports editor

EDINBORO — Nearly three years ago, on September 14, 2018, Oil City’s football team lost a 17-12 decision to General McLane at Linden Field in Edinboro.

Portion of Interstate 80 closed
Free

Portion of Interstate 80 closed

Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between exit 64 — Clarion/New Bethlehem Route 66 south —to Exit 70 Strattanville — Route 322 due to a camper rollover, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Both lanes are blocked near mile marker 70. Estimated reopen time is 1:15 but c…

Free

Crash closes Route 28 in Redbank Township

Route 28 in Redbank Township is closed in both directions due to a crash, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The closure is between the intersection of Route 28 with Macadam Road, Shannondale Road and Dewey Road.

+2
Winding down at pool
Free

Winding down at pool

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Children and their families flocked to the Oil City municipal swimming pool to cool off Monday as the summer season nears its end.

+5
Back with a splash
Free

Back with a splash

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

It was all about skips and stones on Saturday, as the Rock In River Festival returned to Franklin's Riverfront Park.

Ramp on I-80 to close
Free

Ramp on I-80 to close

The Clarion/New Bethlehem eastbound ramp of Interstate 80 (exit 64) will be closed through Monday as part of an ongoing resurfacing project for I-80 in Clarion County.