What started as a classroom project with students in Judy Frost's art classes at Venango Catholic High School turned out to be a blessing in disguise in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Long before COVID-19 resulted in the closure of schools, Frost asked her friend Judi Detar of Oil City to show her students the art of pysanky, or how to paint Ukrainian Easter eggs.
And now, long after schools were closed and holiday activities were canceled because of the virus, Venango Catholic students can use their completed eggs to celebrate the Easter holiday by displaying them in their homes or giving them away as gifts.
Detar's family has a rich history of the ancient art.
"I learned it from my father, who learned it from his parents," Detar said.
She explained that real eggs are used and decorated with the beautiful colors and designs.
The artist draws the pattern on an egg with melted beeswax and then dips the egg into different-colored dyes, repeating the process until the desired final pattern has been accomplished.
The wax is then heated and wiped off with a soft towel, leaving a colorful display behind, Detar said.
"The more patterning on the egg, the more intricate and time-consuming they become," she said.
Traditionally, these eggs are given as gifts, each containing special meaning through the symbols chosen for the designs.
Frost said pysanky "has so much religious symbolism. It was a perfect fit with Easter."
Frost said her students learned to appreciate folk art and the fact that the art form has been preserved through generations of families like Detar's.
The tradition behind pysanky is firmly held by the Ukrainian people, Detar said. A pamphlet she provided describes the ancient art and notes that people decorated eggs, believing that great powers were embodied in the egg.
"To them, eggs symbolized the release of the earth from the shackles of winter and the coming of spring with its promise of new hope, new life and prosperity," the pamphlet reads.
Detar pointed to a key phrase in the pamphlet that she holds close to her heart every year: "Legend has it that as long as pysanky are decorated, goodness will prevail over evil throughout the world."