Effort in full swing to restore upstairs hall at OC Library

For the first time in more than 50 years, the curtain rose— figuratively — at the second-floor theater in the Oil City Library this week, marking the first public event in the library’s recent fund campaign to restore the space.

Though no actual curtain was yet in place, three local singers garnered a standing ovation Monday with their live opera performance on the historical upstairs stage, performed before about 60 people.

Jamie Bastello sang a selection of opera and musical pieces for the show, which additionally featured pieces performed by vocalists and Oil City High School graduates Courtney Crabtree and Jaden Wagner.

Bastello recently moved to the Oil Region from Santa Fe, New Mexico, as part of the ARTS Oil City artist relocation program, and she has been actively involved with the local arts community.

The free performance was the first in a series of public events showcasing the space for the library’s “Raising the Curtain on Act II” fundraising campaign, which aims to restore the theater, which will be called Library Hall, so it can once again be used as a space for community and private events.

“For us, it boils down to two things,” said Dan Flaherty, executive director of the Oil Region Library Association. “Access, and connections. Those are the points of a public library.”

“We strive to connect people to information and resources, each other and their local community.”

History of the theater

The Oil City Library is one of 2,509 Carnegie Libraries built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries with the aid of funds from Pittsburgh steel magnate and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

“We think it’s number 16,” Flaherty told the audience during an intermission in the musical program.

The history and project were also detailed in one of the library’s Hidden Heritage articles by board member Judy Etzel, which was available for attendees to take and is on the library website.

Flaherty said Carnegie required certain things of Carnegie libraries, one of which was a “cultural component”— for one library, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, for instance. For the Oil City Library, it was a theater space.

For more than 50 years, the theater was used as a venue for many different groups and events, from musical rehearsals to theater productions to lecture classes and volunteer and church events.

However, in 1955, Oil City Council voted to close the theater due to limited funding for library renovations, turning it into storage space.

And storage space was what it remained up until last summer, when the library’s theater restoration Committee, which was formed just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, held an attic sale to begin the process of cleaning out the space so it could be restored.

Flaherty said one of the reasons the library was holding the opera and other scheduled events was to demonstrate how many diverse events could be held there.

What’s involved

Work to be done includes repainting, electric rewiring, new air conditioning and ADA-accessible bathrooms, protecting the six stained-glass windows, and reinstating the old lighting.

“We’re not creating a big gray box with modern tools; we’re looking to reestablish the Beaux Arts look and retain what’s here because we think it’s beautiful,” Flaherty said.

The library’s Heritage Room is also located on the second floor, and the project will involve demolishing the current drop-ceiling portion of the room where it is located and restructuring it with a lobby for the theater, a consolidated Heritage Room and research space, and a larger space for the assembly hall.

Dave Anderton of the Heritage Society also spoke to the assembly before the performance about the purpose of the Heritage Room in permanently preserving the region’s history for public research and study.

The budget proposal for the restoration project is $800,000, including construction, equipment, and design and contingency fees. Flaherty said since it is a ceiling-type budget, the actual cost could be less.

“We’ve raised $160,000 already,” he said.

Those interested in learning more or supporting the restoration project can contact the Oil City Library at 2 Central Ave., Oil City, 16301, Attn: Library Hall Project; or call (814) 678-3072 or email director@oilregionlibraries.org. Donations to the project are tax-deductible.

Flaherty noted that unlike many historical restoration endeavors, which can carry an element of risk because the structures are standalone projects, the library hall is physically connected to the already-well-established Oil City Library and “we don’t have to change our mission to accommodate it,” he said.

“Old stages have perfect acoustics,” Bastello said to the audience after the first song, adding that opera singers don’t use mics but are trained to use their voices to maximize the acoustics in a space.

“It’s very important to preserve these acoustic spaces, to have these old stages for performing,” she said.

“The connection possibilities seem endless in a finished theater space residing within the walls of a public library,” Flaherty said.

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Effort in full swing to restore upstairs hall at OC Library
Free

Effort in full swing to restore upstairs hall at OC Library

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

For the first time in more than 50 years, the curtain rose— figuratively — at the second-floor theater in the Oil City Library this week, marking the first public event in the library’s recent fund campaign to restore the space.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Independence Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Federal proposal for French Creek raises public concerns
Free

Federal proposal for French Creek raises public concerns

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

A proposal to turn the French Creek watershed into a national wildlife refuge has created skepticism as to what the federal government says it has in mind for the approximately 800,000 acres of land that covers about 1,250 square miles, including parts of it in Venango County.

Franklin penny carnival draws big crowd to parks
Free

Franklin penny carnival draws big crowd to parks

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Fountain and Bandstand parks in Franklin were bursting with color, noise and music on Friday as the children’s penny carnival once again brought fun and activities to downtown Franklin for area children.

Free

COMING MONDAY: French Creek watershed

A proposal to turn the French Creek watershed into a national wildlife refuge has created skepticism as to what the federal government says it has in mind for the approximately 800,000 acres of land that covers about 1,250 square miles, including parts of it in Venango County.

Free

Taste of Talent postponed: UPDATE

Taste of Talent organizers have announced tonight's scheduled event in Franklin has been postponed because of the air quality alert issued as a result of the Canadian wildfires.

Free

Code Red Air Quality Alert

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Red Air Quality Alert for Fine Particulates for the area until midnight tonight.

IndyCar driver Ferrucci, pays visit to Oil City
Free

IndyCar driver Ferrucci, pays visit to Oil City

  • By Dylan Lux Contributing writer

Santino Ferruci, a 25-year-old IndyCar series driver for AJ Foyt Racing, traveled to Oil City on Tuesday for an event hosted by Webco to promote the plant, and help bring in more employees.

Free

Photos, rosters sought for baseball, softball teams

Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Amanda Dresbach at (814) 676-7061 to make the arrangements.

OC's Knox named athlete of year
Free

OC's Knox named athlete of year

ERIE — Thirteen area athletes headed north to the Bayfront Convention Center on Friday night to attend the Northwestern Pennsylvania High School (NWPAHS) Sports Awards, and two of them walked away with top honors in their respective sports.

Archers take aim at Two Mile; IBO national event in full swing
Free

Archers take aim at Two Mile; IBO national event in full swing

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Neither rain nor threat of rain could dampen the spirits of the hundreds of archers from many states who converged on Two Mile Run County Park on Friday for the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) Triple Crown National Championship.

Clarion wins state title
Free

Clarion wins state title

After coming up one win short of a state championship in 2017, the Clarion High School baseball team had no such problem Thursday morning at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Free

Clarion wins baseball state title

The Clarion Area High School baseball team captured the PIAA Class A baseball championship today with its 4-1 victory over  DuBois Central Catholic in State College.

Free

Air quality alert in effect

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code RED Air Quality Alert for all of western Pennsylvania until Thursday afternoon due to widespread smoke impacting the state from forest fires across eastern Canada.

Oil City Middle School students win event at Dickinson
Free

Oil City Middle School students win event at Dickinson

  • By DYLAN LUX

Oil City Middle School students, who are a part of the Oil City Middle School News (OCmsn) staff, took home first place honors in Dickinson College’s 2023 Media and Design Competition for students from across the state.

Students have a blast at Sandycreek Carnival Day
Free

Students have a blast at Sandycreek Carnival Day

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Shouting, laughter and excited shrieks and squeals echoed throughout the premises of Sandycreek Elementary School on Friday as Sandycreek students participated in a variety of games and activities during the school’s annual Carnival Day.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

A lesson in safety
Free

A lesson in safety

Fertigs Community Center hosted its second First Responders Day for Kids Saturday afternoon just as the day’s rain subsided.

Prison escapee in custody
Free

Prison escapee in custody

  • From staff reports

Seneca residents had a nerve-wracking start to their Friday morning when they learned a prison inmate was on the loose in their area, but they were able to breathe a sigh of relief by early afternoon upon learning of his capture by Franklin state police.