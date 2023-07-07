Effort in full swing to restore upstairs hall at OC Library

For the first time in more than 50 years, the curtain rose— figuratively — at the second-floor theater in the Oil City Library this week, marking the first public event in the library’s recent fund campaign to restore the space.
Though no actual curtain was yet in place, three local singers garnered a standing ovation Monday with their live opera performance on the historical upstairs stage, performed before about 60 people.
Jamie Bastello sang a selection of opera and musical pieces for the show, which additionally featured pieces performed by vocalists and Oil City High School graduates Courtney Crabtree and Jaden Wagner.
Bastello recently moved to the Oil Region from Santa Fe, New Mexico, as part of the ARTS Oil City artist relocation program, and she has been actively involved with the local arts community.
The free performance was the first in a series of public events showcasing the space for the library’s “Raising the Curtain on Act II” fundraising campaign, which aims to restore the theater, which will be called Library Hall, so it can once again be used as a space for community and private events.
“For us, it boils down to two things,” said Dan Flaherty, executive director of the Oil Region Library Association. “Access, and connections. Those are the points of a public library.”
“We strive to connect people to information and resources, each other and their local community.”
History of the theater
The Oil City Library is one of 2,509 Carnegie Libraries built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries with the aid of funds from Pittsburgh steel magnate and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.
“We think it’s number 16,” Flaherty told the audience during an intermission in the musical program.
The history and project were also detailed in one of the library’s Hidden Heritage articles by board member Judy Etzel, which was available for attendees to take and is on the library website.
Flaherty said Carnegie required certain things of Carnegie libraries, one of which was a “cultural component”— for one library, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, for instance. For the Oil City Library, it was a theater space.
For more than 50 years, the theater was used as a venue for many different groups and events, from musical rehearsals to theater productions to lecture classes and volunteer and church events.
However, in 1955, Oil City Council voted to close the theater due to limited funding for library renovations, turning it into storage space.
And storage space was what it remained up until last summer, when the library’s theater restoration Committee, which was formed just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, held an attic sale to begin the process of cleaning out the space so it could be restored.
Flaherty said one of the reasons the library was holding the opera and other scheduled events was to demonstrate how many diverse events could be held there.
What’s involved
Work to be done includes repainting, electric rewiring, new air conditioning and ADA-accessible bathrooms, protecting the six stained-glass windows, and reinstating the old lighting.
“We’re not creating a big gray box with modern tools; we’re looking to reestablish the Beaux Arts look and retain what’s here because we think it’s beautiful,” Flaherty said.
The library’s Heritage Room is also located on the second floor, and the project will involve demolishing the current drop-ceiling portion of the room where it is located and restructuring it with a lobby for the theater, a consolidated Heritage Room and research space, and a larger space for the assembly hall.
Dave Anderton of the Heritage Society also spoke to the assembly before the performance about the purpose of the Heritage Room in permanently preserving the region’s history for public research and study.
The budget proposal for the restoration project is $800,000, including construction, equipment, and design and contingency fees. Flaherty said since it is a ceiling-type budget, the actual cost could be less.
“We’ve raised $160,000 already,” he said.
Those interested in learning more or supporting the restoration project can contact the Oil City Library at 2 Central Ave., Oil City, 16301, Attn: Library Hall Project; or call (814) 678-3072 or email director@oilregionlibraries.org. Donations to the project are tax-deductible.
Flaherty noted that unlike many historical restoration endeavors, which can carry an element of risk because the structures are standalone projects, the library hall is physically connected to the already-well-established Oil City Library and “we don’t have to change our mission to accommodate it,” he said.
“Old stages have perfect acoustics,” Bastello said to the audience after the first song, adding that opera singers don’t use mics but are trained to use their voices to maximize the acoustics in a space.
“It’s very important to preserve these acoustic spaces, to have these old stages for performing,” she said.
“The connection possibilities seem endless in a finished theater space residing within the walls of a public library,” Flaherty said.