Election 2020 Results

Glenn Thompson and Mike Kelly, the two incumbent Republican congressmen whose districts criss-cross the tri-county area, won re-election to two-year terms in the U.S. House on Tuesday.
R. Lee James of Oil City defeated Green Party candidate Michael Badges-Canning of Butler County to win a fifth term in the 64th District.
State Sen. Scott Hutchinson of Oil City, a Republican who serves the 21st District, easily won re-election Tuesday to another four-year term by defeating first-time Democratic challenger Shelbie L. Stromyer of Cranberry Township.
Kathy Rapp, a Republican from Warren County, had no ballot opposition Tuesday and won a ninth term in the 65th District.
Donna Oberlander, a Republican from Clarion, was unopposed in her bid for a seventh two-year term in the 63rd District.
