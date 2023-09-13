Emergency personnel are currently conducting a search for a 43-year-old woman who was last seen near the Cook Forest State Park Fire Tower on Fire Tower Road, according to park manager Ryan Borcz.
"They're not done by any means" with the search, he said.
The woman's vehicle was found on Fire Tower Road, near Route 36, at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday, prompting the search, according to Borcz.
The search is being conducted by state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources rangers; volunteer fire departments from Farmington Township, Sigel, Marienville and Emlenton; and Clarion state police, according to Borcz. Search-and-rescue dog teams have been scouring the area, and the entrance to Fire Tower Road is closed until the search is complete.