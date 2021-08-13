Emergency workers honored for saving man in cardiac arrest

Oil City fire chief Derek Long (far left) and Community Ambulance Service director of operations Tim Fletcher (far right) stand with the six emergency workers honored at Thursday's Oil City Council meeting. They are (from left) Oil City firefighters John Rodgers, Sam McSparren and John Horn, Community Ambulance paramedic Dayle Rodgers, Oil City firefighter William Lamberton and Community Ambulance EMT Mark Pattee. They were recognized for their response to a cardiac arrest in the city from which the patient recovered. (By Kara O'Neil)