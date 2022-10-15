This weekend is the time to get out and enjoy the peaking fall colors.
Pleasant conditions with a mixture of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 50s are expected today and Sunday.
But as we move to Monday, rain and even some snow are in the forecasts as temperatures take a dip.
Mike Petrides and Terry Magee, of the Harrisburg area, took advantage of the good weather Friday to come up for a weekend of bike riding in the region.
“We’re getting ready to ride the Oil Creek trail,” Petrides said Friday morning at the Jersey Bridge parking lot in Oil Creek State Park.
“Then we’re going to do the Sandy Creek trail if we have enough energy,” Magee said, adding that they plan to move on to other trails in the region today.
The two had never been to the bike trails in this area, but they said they were enjoying them so far.
“It’s beautiful up here,” Petrides said.
Over at Petroleum Centre, Tom Lindsay and Josh Mahle, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources employees at Oil Creek State Park, worked on finishing up a segment of new wooden walkway on the Petroleum Centre trail near the park office before the weather turns.
“We’re finishing this today, and we might get the concrete on that portion poured before the weather turns,” Lindsay said, pointing to another segment farther along the trail.
He said the project would be continuing at least into next year.
The National Weather Service said rain showers are forecast in the area starting Sunday night through Wednesday, mixing with snow showers during the nights as well as on Tuesday morning and Wednesday.