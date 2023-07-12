Evaluations underway in wake of prison escape

Michael Burham

WARREN — The Warren County commissioners, in conjunction with the county's Prison Board, have met and reviewed data associated with the July 6 escape of Michael Burham, and have taken steps in addressing jail security, supporting the county's correction officers, and review of jail policies and procedures, according to a news release from the commissioners office.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting criminal investigations related to the escape, which has slowed the ability to provide information or react to policy and facility concerns, the release said.

The commissioners and Prison Board's goal, the release said, is to support investigations into the escape and ensure they come to a complete conclusion. As the criminal investigation concludes, the Prison Board and commissioners' immediate focus is their responsibility to the county jail, its staff, the inmates in their care, and community's safety.

Warren police are conducting a criminal investigation into the escape but neither they, nor city administration has management responsibility to the jail, the release said.

The Prison Board and commissioners have met and reviewed all available information not directly involved with any criminal investigation, the release said. That review has led to the order of repairs on the roof of the prison yard, which is a 40-by-40-foot room with a cage on the top floor of the jail facility. The commissioners and Prison Board have also ordered the space be augmented with deterrents and safety measures and that the exercise equipment be removed and replaced with equipment that does not provide access to higher positions in the facility.

The commissioners, the release said, expect the immediate structural fixes to be completed before the end of the week. Several longer-term upgrades will begin immediately and be completed in the next few weeks. All policies and procedures related to inmate access and observation are being reviewed, and changes will be made to increase security in that space.

"It's important to understand that the law has changed in the past five years, and prisoners must have access to yard time and outside exercise," the release said. "With a facility as small as ours that is close to full, inmates must be taken to the yard in shifts. That happens all day and evening to ensure all inmates have appropriate yard time.

"Therefore, inmates are legally required to access the yard, and it is crucial for the Prison Board to ensure the facility is secure."

The Prison Board and commissioners, the release said, will have an ongoing review of the policies, staff and structures in the prison, and intend to continue releasing information on future changes and improvements.

"It's important to know that the commissioners and Prison Board support the jail staff who did all they could when the alert of Burham’s escape was made," the release said. "The prison staff has worked tirelessly to collaborate with local and regional law enforcement to assist with all investigations, and they are to be commended for their efforts.

"Although the commissioners await the outcome of the criminal investigations for any notice of internal staff issues, the board is confident in the administration and workers and their overall commitment to security. Working in the jail is a challenging job. The commissioners and Prison Board support the Warren County correction officers."

In the short term, on the request of Warren County District Attorney Rob Greene, the Prison Board and commissioners will potentially be working with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections to "thoroughly evaluate the facility and its policies to find weaknesses and recommend improvements," the release said.

During their noon regular meeting today, the commissioners will review and vote on a potential contract with PADOC to fully investigate the Warren County Prison, the release said. "It's important to note that this is an added measure as PADOC inspects the facility annually."

According to the release, the commissioners are not a part of any criminal investigation and have no information on how that is conducted and coordinated.

The district attorney had no input with content, and does not endorse any of the statements made, being a part of the current investigation into Burham's escape, according to the release.

Effort in full swing to restore upstairs hall at OC Library
Free

Effort in full swing to restore upstairs hall at OC Library

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

For the first time in more than 50 years, the curtain rose— figuratively — at the second-floor theater in the Oil City Library this week, marking the first public event in the library’s recent fund campaign to restore the space.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Independence Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Federal proposal for French Creek raises public concerns
Free

Federal proposal for French Creek raises public concerns

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

A proposal to turn the French Creek watershed into a national wildlife refuge has created skepticism as to what the federal government says it has in mind for the approximately 800,000 acres of land that covers about 1,250 square miles, including parts of it in Venango County.

Franklin penny carnival draws big crowd to parks
Free

Franklin penny carnival draws big crowd to parks

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Fountain and Bandstand parks in Franklin were bursting with color, noise and music on Friday as the children’s penny carnival once again brought fun and activities to downtown Franklin for area children.

Free

COMING MONDAY: French Creek watershed

A proposal to turn the French Creek watershed into a national wildlife refuge has created skepticism as to what the federal government says it has in mind for the approximately 800,000 acres of land that covers about 1,250 square miles, including parts of it in Venango County.

Free

Taste of Talent postponed: UPDATE

Taste of Talent organizers have announced tonight's scheduled event in Franklin has been postponed because of the air quality alert issued as a result of the Canadian wildfires.

Free

Code Red Air Quality Alert

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Red Air Quality Alert for Fine Particulates for the area until midnight tonight.

IndyCar driver Ferrucci, pays visit to Oil City
Free

IndyCar driver Ferrucci, pays visit to Oil City

  • By Dylan Lux Contributing writer

Santino Ferruci, a 25-year-old IndyCar series driver for AJ Foyt Racing, traveled to Oil City on Tuesday for an event hosted by Webco to promote the plant, and help bring in more employees.

Free

Photos, rosters sought for baseball, softball teams

Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Amanda Dresbach at (814) 676-7061 to make the arrangements.

OC's Knox named athlete of year
Free

OC's Knox named athlete of year

ERIE — Thirteen area athletes headed north to the Bayfront Convention Center on Friday night to attend the Northwestern Pennsylvania High School (NWPAHS) Sports Awards, and two of them walked away with top honors in their respective sports.

Archers take aim at Two Mile; IBO national event in full swing
Free

Archers take aim at Two Mile; IBO national event in full swing

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Neither rain nor threat of rain could dampen the spirits of the hundreds of archers from many states who converged on Two Mile Run County Park on Friday for the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) Triple Crown National Championship.

Clarion wins state title
Free

Clarion wins state title

After coming up one win short of a state championship in 2017, the Clarion High School baseball team had no such problem Thursday morning at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Free

Clarion wins baseball state title

The Clarion Area High School baseball team captured the PIAA Class A baseball championship today with its 4-1 victory over  DuBois Central Catholic in State College.

Free

Air quality alert in effect

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code RED Air Quality Alert for all of western Pennsylvania until Thursday afternoon due to widespread smoke impacting the state from forest fires across eastern Canada.

Oil City Middle School students win event at Dickinson
Free

Oil City Middle School students win event at Dickinson

  • By DYLAN LUX

Oil City Middle School students, who are a part of the Oil City Middle School News (OCmsn) staff, took home first place honors in Dickinson College’s 2023 Media and Design Competition for students from across the state.

Students have a blast at Sandycreek Carnival Day
Free

Students have a blast at Sandycreek Carnival Day

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Shouting, laughter and excited shrieks and squeals echoed throughout the premises of Sandycreek Elementary School on Friday as Sandycreek students participated in a variety of games and activities during the school’s annual Carnival Day.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

A lesson in safety
Free

A lesson in safety

Fertigs Community Center hosted its second First Responders Day for Kids Saturday afternoon just as the day’s rain subsided.