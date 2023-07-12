Evaluations underway in wake of prison escape

WARREN — The Warren County commissioners, in conjunction with the county's Prison Board, have met and reviewed data associated with the July 6 escape of Michael Burham, and have taken steps in addressing jail security, supporting the county's correction officers, and review of jail policies and procedures, according to a news release from the commissioners office.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting criminal investigations related to the escape, which has slowed the ability to provide information or react to policy and facility concerns, the release said.
The commissioners and Prison Board's goal, the release said, is to support investigations into the escape and ensure they come to a complete conclusion. As the criminal investigation concludes, the Prison Board and commissioners' immediate focus is their responsibility to the county jail, its staff, the inmates in their care, and community's safety.
Warren police are conducting a criminal investigation into the escape but neither they, nor city administration has management responsibility to the jail, the release said.
The Prison Board and commissioners have met and reviewed all available information not directly involved with any criminal investigation, the release said. That review has led to the order of repairs on the roof of the prison yard, which is a 40-by-40-foot room with a cage on the top floor of the jail facility. The commissioners and Prison Board have also ordered the space be augmented with deterrents and safety measures and that the exercise equipment be removed and replaced with equipment that does not provide access to higher positions in the facility.
The commissioners, the release said, expect the immediate structural fixes to be completed before the end of the week. Several longer-term upgrades will begin immediately and be completed in the next few weeks. All policies and procedures related to inmate access and observation are being reviewed, and changes will be made to increase security in that space.
"It's important to understand that the law has changed in the past five years, and prisoners must have access to yard time and outside exercise," the release said. "With a facility as small as ours that is close to full, inmates must be taken to the yard in shifts. That happens all day and evening to ensure all inmates have appropriate yard time.
"Therefore, inmates are legally required to access the yard, and it is crucial for the Prison Board to ensure the facility is secure."
The Prison Board and commissioners, the release said, will have an ongoing review of the policies, staff and structures in the prison, and intend to continue releasing information on future changes and improvements.
"It's important to know that the commissioners and Prison Board support the jail staff who did all they could when the alert of Burham’s escape was made," the release said. "The prison staff has worked tirelessly to collaborate with local and regional law enforcement to assist with all investigations, and they are to be commended for their efforts.
"Although the commissioners await the outcome of the criminal investigations for any notice of internal staff issues, the board is confident in the administration and workers and their overall commitment to security. Working in the jail is a challenging job. The commissioners and Prison Board support the Warren County correction officers."
In the short term, on the request of Warren County District Attorney Rob Greene, the Prison Board and commissioners will potentially be working with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections to "thoroughly evaluate the facility and its policies to find weaknesses and recommend improvements," the release said.
During their noon regular meeting today, the commissioners will review and vote on a potential contract with PADOC to fully investigate the Warren County Prison, the release said. "It's important to note that this is an added measure as PADOC inspects the facility annually."
According to the release, the commissioners are not a part of any criminal investigation and have no information on how that is conducted and coordinated.
The district attorney had no input with content, and does not endorse any of the statements made, being a part of the current investigation into Burham's escape, according to the release.