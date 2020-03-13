Area schools and organizations have canceled or are mulling over whether to postpone or cancel some events as a result of the coronavirus.
-- Worship services and other events at the Episcopal churches throughout northwestern Pennsylvania have been suspended, effective immediately.
In an announcement made Friday by Bishop Sean Rowe, leader of the Episcopal dioceses of northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York, the reason given for the move was the quickly spreading coronavirus.
-- Oil City High School has canceled SAT tests scheduled for Saturday.
-- The Clarion BBQ Festival, originally scheduled for May 15-17, has been canceled.
The planning committee is planning to reschedule the event.
All fees and donations will be returned to vendors, sponsors, patrons and donors.
-- Drake Well Museum and Park will follow the directives developed in conjunction with Gov. Tom Wolf's office, the state Department of Health and the Department of General Services.
This means group events, tours and facility rentals are canceled through the end of April.
The museum will continue to welcome visitors in a self-guided manner during regular business hours, but people should call 814-827-2797 to confirm hours of operation, which may be adjusted as circumstances evolve.
-- The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) has announced that all athletic competition for the remainder of the Spring Semester is suspended, effective immediately.
Any non-conference competitions already traveled to are left to institutional discretion through March 15, at which time all athletic competition must cease.
In addition, all countable related athletic activities (CARA) are suspended until March 30 at which time the Board of Directors will review a proposal from the Athletics Administrators to permit or suspend CARA for the remainder of the semester.
-- Due to concerns about the coronavirus, the Franklin Area High School band's concert "Broadcast" scheduled tonight and Saturday night has been canceled, band director Steve Johnson. The concert will be rescheduled for a later date.
-- Oil City High School is postponing its school musical, "Mamma Mia", scheduled tonight, Saturday and Sunday.
"The district will continue to monitor the situation and update the community on the musical as well as other school-related issues as information becomes available," Stahl said.
The school district is following state guidelines, Stahl said.
-- The Oil City Library's Friends of the Library group has postponed its March 16 meeting. The next meeting will be held April 20 at the library.
Sam Amendola, a member of the organization, said the decision was due to "caution about the virus."
The drawing for winners is set for April 25.
-- The Venango Chamber Orchestra concert scheduled March 29 at the Barrow-Civic Theatre has been canceled. The next concert is scheduled Oct. 18.