Oil City will officially kick off its annual Oil Heritage Festival today, and the celebration will extend through Sunday.
"We're ready - no glitches," said Susan Williams, executive director of the Venango Chamber of Commerce that promotes and sponsors the annual community festival. "And, nothing beats a good (weather) forecast. It's a wonderful one for the week."
The festival was launched in 1978 because Kay Parker, who with her husband, Bill, owned Printz's clothing store on Seneca Street, thought the city should have a good, old-fashioned parade to celebrate its heritage.
The event grew rapidly beyond the downtown parade and now features a wide variety of family-oriented events.
One festival-related detail that requires considerable attention is traffic flow, said Williams.
"Every year we have to work around small changes, mostly minor traffic ones like closing streets," she said. "But there is always wonderful cooperation with the city in navigating all that."
The 2019 festival schedule features many events that were highlighted in the original roster but also offers some new activities, including a Touch-the-Truck outing in the Central Avenue Plaza and an attic sale upstairs in the Oil City Library's former theater area.
While the festival is now in full swing, the attention to details continues unchecked in the local chamber office.
"We don't stop all the other things we do to put on a festival because we have hundreds of members across the county who rely on us for information and services, too," said Williams. "And, we are right now in the middle of work for the Cranberry Festival on Sept. 21. It's a busy, busy time."
Today's schedule
Oil City's Central Avenue Plaza will be the prime venue today.
Scheduled at the plaza and surrounding areas on the South Side are:
10 to 11 a.m. - Storytime for children at the library. The theme will be trucks and other vehicles.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Touch-A-Truck
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Friends of the Library book sale at the Christ Episcopal Church annex
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Farmers market
4 to 6 p.m. - Attic sale upstairs in the library's former theater and auditorium area
4:30 to 6:30 p.m. - YWCA spaghetti dinner at YW
5 p.m. - Children's parade (Free Methodist Church to plaza)
6 to 10 p.m. - St. Stephen Church festival
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. - Children's Fun Fair
6 to 8 p.m. - FLEX ice cream social
7:30 p.m. - Oil City Front Porch Contest winners
7:30 p.m. - Oil Heritage Festival queen crowning
8 to 10 p.m. - Concert by Echo Valley
In addition, the junior olympics will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the Oil City High School track.
The Venango Chamber's golf scramble is set for 11 a.m. at Wanango Country Club.
And the Oil Heritage art shows will be open from noon to 4 p.m. at the National Transit Building, Graffiti Gallery and 42 Seneca St.
The Oil Heritage Week headquarters is located at 211 Seneca St. Souvenirs, information, basket and button raffle details are available at the headquarters.
The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.