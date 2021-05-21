'Everybody just so happy' as OC&T is back on track

A slight jolt set the Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad's train off last week as the non-profit organization embarked on its first ride since 2019 after the pandemic derailed the 2020 season.

As the train coasted between the backyards of Titusville's residents last Friday, many onlookers stepped outside to wave at the train and its passengers.

While it was a special return for the railroad, many of the people were well-known wavers like Jane Frazier, who turned 100 last year, and the neighboring residents of the house with a front yard filled with plastic flamingos.

"Everybody looks out for her (Frazier)," said JC Caton, marketing director for the OC&T Railroad. Caton added that the OC&T sent Frazier a birthday card last year.

Cruising past Drake Well Museum and into Oil Creek State Park, the excursion's special wine tasting event began, and it felt like a toast to moving past the doldrums of the pandemic.

"We're absolutely looking forward to operating this year and we are looking forward to getting all of our passengers back. We missed everybody," Caton said.

Frazier peeked through her front door as the train slowed to a stop Friday night at the Perry Street Station. Riders disembarked into the chilled night air under the station's overhanging lights as the first trip of the season ended.

The OC&T Railroad has a normal schedule of events this year, but Caton said guidelines still confine train car capacities to 50% - about 205 passengers total on the train.

Caton said many of the special events are already sold out for the year with wait lists set up in case social distancing requirements are eased by the Federal Railroad Administration and Transportation Security Administration.

She added the railroad's regular trips still have plenty of availability, "although, I would say our World War II event on June 19th is getting really close to being sold out."

The OC&T is also currently forgoing prepared hot foods for packaged snacks and drinks.

The first trip last week was absent of purchasable postcards to send out from the railway's unique post office car - the last of its kind operating in the U.S. But Caton said that was just an oversight since there were a lot of things to prepare after the long hiatus.

Despite the cutbacks on capacities and some snacks, Caton said "everybody is just so happy we are running."

Caton said some people who had tickets last year opted to not get a refund and use their tickets this year.

She said most of the railroad's volunteers have returned and reiterated that "everybody is happy to be back."

