Experts say all kinds of jobs out there, even building subs

Joe Barto, the program manager with Technology Management Group, visited the National Transit Building in Oil City on Thursday and met with local career and technology center officials.

 By Makayla Keating

Representatives from the Virginia-based Technology Management Group (TMG) visited The National Transit Building in Oil City on Thursday to meet with local career and technology center officials.

They discussed ways in which northwest Pennsylvania employers and the career school leaders can work together to help both the employers and the students who attend the career schools.

The TMG team, including program manager Joe Barto, specifically talked about the development of a Northwest HUB where new Columbia submarines will be produced over the next 25 years and how the region can play a role in that work.

There are established HUBs in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, and Navy consultants are looking to establish one in northwest Pennsylvania.

TMG, which began operations in 1993 supporting the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, Virginia, supports the U.S Department of Defense and other government agencies across a broad range of technologies.

Barto said the Department of Defense wants to make sure it is building strategic submarines.

TMG goes to employers and finds out what traits are needed in terms of employees and helps them find those employees.

“The number one need for employers is entry level people,” Barto said, “and entry level people are in (career and technology centers).”

The challenge, Barto said, is “to defend the nation and deter America’s adversaries, and the Department of Defense has the responsibility to make sure the nation is prepared to — with all possible need — manufacture and deliver defense platforms and weapons systems to the armed forces.”

The Colombia submarines, which are a new class of submarines, have a 25 year life span and the first one will be delivered in 2024. A new Colombia submarine will be built every two years for the next 25 years.

The initiative for these submarines is because “China and Russia are in positions to do things we need to make sure they don’t do,” Barto said.

The program’s mission, Barto said, is that “the Pennsylvania Talent Pipeline Program Team will energize and engage the American economy by creating and sustaining a maritime and defense industrial base focused talent pipeline that enables employers to re-capitalize their workforce through recruiting, hiring, training and retaining skilled workforce members with critical trade skills for one year as productive and engaged new employees.”

Prior to the presentation, Lance Hummer, executive director of the Keystone Community Education Council, said he wasn’t surprised the Navy consultants would be coming to northwest Pennsylvania because he was asked to participate in similar meetings in Pittsburgh.

Hummer also said this program is “an extremely positive approach which is different and beneficial to young people getting training.”

Mario Fontanazza, the director at the Venango Technology Center, said he is “extremely interested” in this program and that the center is “willing to do anything to facilitate (the program).”

All companies involved in the program provide some part, material or service to the submarine, Barto said.

The prime contractors who are responsible for assembling the boats are General Dynamics-Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut and Hunninigton Ingalls Industries-Newport Ship building in Newport, West Virginia.

“The company is funded by the U.S. Navy,” Barto said, which means that “no one has to pay a dime to be in the program.”

Any companies interested in joining the program can do so by visiting realisticjobpreview.com/mast/.

MAKAYLA KEATING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at makaylakeating.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-676-7057.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Planned solar farm in Cranberry meets opposition
Free

Planned solar farm in Cranberry meets opposition

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

About 30 Cranberry Township residents registered their opposition to the proposed Cypress Creek Renewables solar farm — on property between Bucktail Road and Cranberry-Rockland Road — during a conditional use hearing on Thursday at the municipal building.

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-22-22

Girls Volleyball: Oil City 3, Mercer 1; Greenville 3, Franklin 0; Reynolds 3, Rocky Grove 0; Redbank Valley 3, Cranberry 1; A-C Valley 3, Punxsutawney 1; Clarion 3, Moniteau 0; C-L 3, North Clarion 1

Fallen nurses honored at Venango Campus event
Free

Fallen nurses honored at Venango Campus event

About 40 people gathered Wednesday in Rhoades Hall at PennWest/Clarion’s Venango Campus in Oil City as members of the Mu Xi chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Society of Nursing hosted a candle lighting ceremony for 36 fallen nurses.

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-16-22

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 64, Franklin 0; Central Clarion 45, Punxsutawney 7; Redbank Valley 42, Keystone 7; Union/A-C Valley 26, Brockway 20; Meadville 69, Titusville 7; Grove City 41, Sharon 25; Lakeview 24, Maplewood 7

Police seek theft suspect
Free

Police seek theft suspect

Franklin state police said they are searching for a theft suspect who is accused of leaving Walmart in Cranberry Township with items and not paying for them.

Two Mile to host fall regatta
Free

Two Mile to host fall regatta

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Justus Lake and Two Mile Run County Park will show off their best early-fall colors when outboard boat racers return next weekend for one of the last regattas of the season.

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-13-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Wilmington 1; Greenville 3, Oil City 0; Clarion 3, Keystone 0; Rocky Grove 3, Farrell 1; Cranberry 3, Moniteau 0; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 3, Forest Area 0; North Clarion 3, Union 0 SCHOLASTIC GIRLS SOCCER: Franklin 11, Oil City 0; Forest Area 3, Keystone 1

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-9-22

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 52, North East 20; General McLane 46, Franklin 0; Central Clarion 43, Union/A-C Valley 6; Keystone 20, Brookville 19; Redbank Valley 28, Punxsutawney 14; Fort LeBoeuf 42, Titusville 20; Farrell 46, Grove City 15; Lakeview 51, Kennedy Catholic 14; Cochranton 22, …

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-8-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 1; Clarion 3, Redbank Valley 0; Cranberry 3, Union 0; Commodore Perry 3, Rocky Grove 2; Keystone 3, Karns City 0

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Weather draws out residents to enjoy pleasant, sunny day
Free

Weather draws out residents to enjoy pleasant, sunny day

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

August wrapped up with a beautiful day on Wednesday, and though the crowds have thinned a bit with the start of school, several folks still turned out in downtown Franklin to enjoy the high-70s temperatures and end-of-summer sunshine.

Oilers drill Dragons
Free

Oilers drill Dragons

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

WARREN — Friday night featured the unveiling of Warren’s newly installed turf at War Memorial Stadium, and Oil City’s football team didn’t wait long to break it in, churning up 416 yards on the ground en route to a 58-24 dismantling of the Dragons in the season and Region 4 opener for both squads.

Free

Local high school football scores 8-26-22

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Oil City 58, Warren 24; Keystone 33, Coudersport 16; Redbank Valley 53, Smethport 8; Eisenhower 41, Cochranton 0; Avonworth 27, Grove City 7; Central Clarion 42, Brookville 7; Union/A-C Valley 27, Cameron County 14; Seneca 40, Lakeview 13; Maplewood 34, Saegertown 26

Oil City traffic light adjusted to ease congestion
Free

Oil City traffic light adjusted to ease congestion

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Although traffic delays in Oil City continued Tuesday morning as a result of construction in the downtown area, the situation had improved compared with the delays that both motorists and police encountered Monday.

Cranberry pays tribute to Buckholtz
Free

Cranberry pays tribute to Buckholtz

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Rows of colorful classic cars lined the grass at Morrison Park on Saturday evening, and Bluegrass music and the aroma of grilled food filled the air.