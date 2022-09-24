Experts say all kinds of jobs out there, even building subs

Representatives from the Virginia-based Technology Management Group (TMG) visited The National Transit Building in Oil City on Thursday to meet with local career and technology center officials.
They discussed ways in which northwest Pennsylvania employers and the career school leaders can work together to help both the employers and the students who attend the career schools.
The TMG team, including program manager Joe Barto, specifically talked about the development of a Northwest HUB where new Columbia submarines will be produced over the next 25 years and how the region can play a role in that work.
There are established HUBs in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, and Navy consultants are looking to establish one in northwest Pennsylvania.
TMG, which began operations in 1993 supporting the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, Virginia, supports the U.S Department of Defense and other government agencies across a broad range of technologies.
Barto said the Department of Defense wants to make sure it is building strategic submarines.
TMG goes to employers and finds out what traits are needed in terms of employees and helps them find those employees.
“The number one need for employers is entry level people,” Barto said, “and entry level people are in (career and technology centers).”
The challenge, Barto said, is “to defend the nation and deter America’s adversaries, and the Department of Defense has the responsibility to make sure the nation is prepared to — with all possible need — manufacture and deliver defense platforms and weapons systems to the armed forces.”
The Colombia submarines, which are a new class of submarines, have a 25 year life span and the first one will be delivered in 2024. A new Colombia submarine will be built every two years for the next 25 years.
The initiative for these submarines is because “China and Russia are in positions to do things we need to make sure they don’t do,” Barto said.
The program’s mission, Barto said, is that “the Pennsylvania Talent Pipeline Program Team will energize and engage the American economy by creating and sustaining a maritime and defense industrial base focused talent pipeline that enables employers to re-capitalize their workforce through recruiting, hiring, training and retaining skilled workforce members with critical trade skills for one year as productive and engaged new employees.”
Prior to the presentation, Lance Hummer, executive director of the Keystone Community Education Council, said he wasn’t surprised the Navy consultants would be coming to northwest Pennsylvania because he was asked to participate in similar meetings in Pittsburgh.
Hummer also said this program is “an extremely positive approach which is different and beneficial to young people getting training.”
Mario Fontanazza, the director at the Venango Technology Center, said he is “extremely interested” in this program and that the center is “willing to do anything to facilitate (the program).”
All companies involved in the program provide some part, material or service to the submarine, Barto said.
The prime contractors who are responsible for assembling the boats are General Dynamics-Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut and Hunninigton Ingalls Industries-Newport Ship building in Newport, West Virginia.
“The company is funded by the U.S. Navy,” Barto said, which means that “no one has to pay a dime to be in the program.”
Any companies interested in joining the program can do so by visiting realisticjobpreview.com/mast/.