Eyes on the road

Cranberry Area High School students on Friday morning were greeted with a sobering sight. As students got off the bus, they saw a car that had been totaled as a result of distracted driving.
Alongside the car were statistics about distracted driving and warnings to the students written in chalk on the sidewalk. The presence of the wrecked car culminated a weeklong effort by the school to teach students about safe driving.
Before lunch, students were shown a video of a woman who had been paralyzed and her parents killed as a result of a distracted-driving accident.
"It was hard to watch people who were lackadaisical about (distracted driving)," said a student as she talked about the video.
During lunch, students were taken by class to look at the car, and a teacher spoke with them about safe driving habits. Students were encouraged to not only be mindful of the road while driving, but to also be careful to not distract the driver.
After seeing the car, students were given an opportunity to sign a pledge to be a safe rider and driver.
"The car is a great reminder of what could have happened, what could happen to you," senior Madison Weaver said.