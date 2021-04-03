Faithful brave cold

About a dozen people braved the cold temperatures Friday to participate in the Good Friday cross walk in Oil City.
"We normally get about twice this many," said Gale Boocks, a retired United Methodist pastor from Oil City who was leading the walk. "But with everything going on over the past year we are doing good this year," he added.
Boocks said he has led the cross walk for three years, but this year was the first time he had led the walk with the stations of the cross.
The walk began at 10 a.m. at King Memorial Park. Participants walked from there along Main Street and crossed the Spc. Jonathan R. Kephart Memorial Bridge to the city's South Side before crossing the State Street Bridge to Seneca Street on the north side and making their way back to the King park.
Stations of the cross were observed along the way, and several hymns were sung.
Franklin also held its annual Good Friday cross walk, which began at 10 a.m. in front of St. Patrick Church on Liberty Street.
Stations of the cross were read and hymns were sung at particular stops along the route.
The walk ended at Christ United Methodist Church along Buffalo Street.
Holy Week observances will conclude today and Sunday across the region and throughout the world as Christians will gather to celebrate Christ's resurrection on Easter Sunday.