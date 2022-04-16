Franklin’s Good Friday cross walk was a day of prayer and reflection for the faithful, as the day included 14 stops at stations of the cross in the downtown area.

The observance got underway at 10 a.m. in front of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Pastor Roy Gearhart, of Galloway United Methodist Church in Sugarcreek, began with a moment of prayer, reminding all to reflect on those who are “under such suffering this day,” and to keep in mind that “sometimes we make small problems into matters of great magnitude in our own life.”

He then asked all to be humbled on Good Friday when thinking about the world’s suffering, just as Jesus suffered for our sins on this day.

The crowd’s size grew as the walk progressed. The route took participants to churches, the Venango County Courthouse, the Venango County Prison, Fountain Park and the veterans memorials, all of which were among stops where the stations of the cross were enacted.

There was song and prayer in front of the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce and the Barrow-Civic Theatre.

Participants were of all ages.

The walk came to a close in front of Christ United Methodist Church.

Jamie Hunt

Young Knox sisters make a case for their chicken coop
  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

KNOX — Eight-year-old Susannah Wolfe didn’t hesitate when the public comment portion of the Knox Borough Council meeting came around earlier this month. She stood up, faced council and made her case.

Franklin Easter Egg Hunt postponed

The Franklin Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for 11 a.m. today in Fountain Park, along with the photo opp with chicks, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the park, have both been postponed due to wet conditions and will be rescheduled.

'A new challenge'
  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

When she stepped down from her position as director of the Franklin Retail & Business Association at the end of December to spend more time with her husband and two young children, Jess Carroll didn’t have plans to start working again until the fall.

Avian influenza identified in Venango County, James says

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James issued a warning to backyard chicken owners to protect their flocks after the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, confirmed five Merganser ducks died along Kahle Lake in Venango County from the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1).

Titusville man wanted by police
State police in Meadville said they are attempting to locate a Titusville man who has warrants from Crawford County for theft and a warrant for absconding parole.

POISON PREVENTION
  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The students in teacher Lori Hugar’s first-grade classroom at Sandycreek Elementary School gathered for a valuable lesson, but it had nothing to do with reading, writing or arithmetic. The lesson instilled on this day had to do with the awareness needed that can help save their young lives.

Honeywell facility to close
  • By BRAD LENA Staff writer

Rumors that had spread in and around Franklin “for years” this week became reality — the Honeywell facility will be closing, affecting more than 100 employees.

Friends, former students fondly honor 'Coach Pat'
  • By PENNY WEICHEL For The Derrick/The News-Herald

Friends, colleagues and former students turned out en masse over the weekend via social media to pay tribute to Duane “Pat” Patterson after learning about the death of the beloved former Oil City High School teacher and football coach.

Some municipalities and school districts will benefit from a $63.2 million real estate transaction.

St. Joseph Church renovations continue
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Extensive renovations are continuing at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oil City, as painters have been scaling six levels of scaffolding to decorate the interior of the church.

Rockland shooting death ruled self-defense
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said Tuesday that the December shooting death in Rockland Township of Peter Spencer, a Jamaican immigrant who lived in Allegheny County, has been determined to be “self defense/defense of others” in accordance with the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

County Seat Restaurant owners say goodbye (copy)
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

For nearly 34 years Mary Lenhart has greeted her customers at the door of the County Seat Restaurant in downtown Clarion. Today, she will do it for the final time — she and her husband, Gene, have sold the business to a Pittsburgh couple with local connections.

Update: Some in area still experiencing power outages

  • Updated

First Energy's website on Sunday afternoon reported power outages had affected about 2,200 customers in Venango County and about 1,500 customers in Clarion County. The outages coincided at the time high winds ripped through the area.

Knights go back-to-back
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

MEADVILLE — For the first three quarters of Friday night’s District 10 Class 3A championship game, it was still unclear whether Franklin was going to be able to come out on top and secure its second straight district title against upset-minded Seneca at Meadville High School.