Franklin’s Good Friday cross walk was a day of prayer and reflection for the faithful, as the day included 14 stops at stations of the cross in the downtown area.
The observance got underway at 10 a.m. in front of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Pastor Roy Gearhart, of Galloway United Methodist Church in Sugarcreek, began with a moment of prayer, reminding all to reflect on those who are “under such suffering this day,” and to keep in mind that “sometimes we make small problems into matters of great magnitude in our own life.”
He then asked all to be humbled on Good Friday when thinking about the world’s suffering, just as Jesus suffered for our sins on this day.
The crowd’s size grew as the walk progressed. The route took participants to churches, the Venango County Courthouse, the Venango County Prison, Fountain Park and the veterans memorials, all of which were among stops where the stations of the cross were enacted.
There was song and prayer in front of the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce and the Barrow-Civic Theatre.
Participants were of all ages.
The walk came to a close in front of Christ United Methodist Church.
— Jamie Hunt