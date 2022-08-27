Fat Chad's - Titusville

Nick Kessler, Chad Covell and Brian Fulmer (from left) pose by the infamous “Road Trip Masters” 1968 Cadillac outside of Covell’s Fat Chad’s restaurant during Kessler and Fulmer’s recent visit to Titusville with the “Road Trip Masters” crew.

 Contributed photo

It’s not every day a small town like Titusville is filmed for the small screen.

But earlier this month, several Titusville businesses found themselves being filmed for The Discovery Channel’s “Road Trip Masters.”

One of the businesses that “Road Trip Masters” visited during their stay was Fat Chad’s Tap and Steakhouse on South Franklin Street.

About a week in advance, the reality series contacted Fat Chad’s owner and operator Chad Covell to set up a time and day for the crew to stop by the eatery.

The show is hosted by schoolteachers Nick Kessler and Brian Fulmer, who tour small-town Americana in their 1968 Cadillac convertible after classes let out for the summer.

Covell’s employees were “nervous” during the session with “Road Trip Masters,” Covell said, but he stepped back during the visit and let his employees “do their thing.”

Though Covell is unsure why Kessler and Fulmer contacted his business, he mentioned the “Road Trip Masters” wanted to feature a brewery and eatery.

The crew visited during Fat Chad’s closed hours, and they stayed for about four hours.

During the interview portion of Kessler and Fulmer’s stay, Covell was asked about Titusville as a town, and he told them about the site of the building where Fat Chad’s is located.

Covell said the building is one of Titusville’s historical locales and that it used to be a tailor men’s clothing store in the 1900s.

Covell also suggested other businesses for the crew to visit during their stay such as Drake Well Museum and the Park and Iron Works Tap House.

“I think it was an awesome and great thing they did,” Covell said as he emphasized that the visit and TV exposure will help local businesses.

Though business has been “pretty steady” since the crew’s visit, Covell expects his business to generate more buzz after the segment airs on television.

Covell said he isn’t sure of when the show featuring Titusville will air, but the crew will contact him to let him know.

In addition to the two businesses Covell recommended to Kessler and Fulmer, they also visited Curbside StrEAT Co. and Warner’s Bakery and stayed at the Caboose Motel.

The TV crew also attended the Titusville Oil Festival.

MAKAYLA KEATING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at makaylakeating.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-676-7057.

