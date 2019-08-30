The Oil City High School marching band is getting in step in preparation for the 10th annual Music in Oil Country marching band festival scheduled Saturday, Sept. 7.
The show starts at 7 p.m. that night and will be held at the high school stadium, weather permitting.
Dan Cartwright, the Oil City High School band director, said his wife, Diane, calls the band festival "halftime all night long."
This year, more than 500 students from the Oil City, Franklin, Lakeview, Keystone, Brockway, Titusville, Cambridge Springs, Warren and Eisenhower school districts will perform.
The Mercyhurst University Laker Pride Marching Band from Erie is also participating.
Cartwright said having the university band is "a big feather in our cap", and he noted it has been several years since a college band came to perform at the festival.
"It is nice for the high school kids to see a band at the college level, to see the next level and see they don't have to quit after high school," Dan Cartwright said.
Cartwright said Music in Oil Country is "the big star on the calendar for us" and the highlight of the year. The students look forward to it and there is a real camaraderie between the bands, Cartwright added.
Music in Oil Country functions as a fundraiser for the Oil City High School marching band. In past years, funds have went toward many projects such as an equipment trailer and band front uniforms.
This year, funds raised will go toward new band uniforms in a few years.
Cartwright said the current uniforms are 10 years old.
In addition to the performances, there will also be concessions, a basket raffle, bake sale, airgrams (where patrons can buy an announcement for their favorite "marcher" to be read before their performance) and candygrams for purchase to be given to band members after the show.
The price of admission is $5 a person.
In case of inclement weather, the festival will be held in the Oil City High School gym.