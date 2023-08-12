FedEx to close station in Sugarcreek

After about 25 years of operation in the area, the FedEx Ship Center station in Sugarcreek will close operations on Nov. 3.
According to a representative at the station, located on Gibb Road near Allegheny Boulevard, the reason behind the closure is because “the company is consolidating.”
He said the station’s employees learned about the impending closure of the facility on Wednesday and that “We just want to service our customers as best as possible with everything going on.”
According to the representative, there are about 15 to 16 employees at the station who will be affected by the closure.
The representative said he “doesn’t have the numbers” in regard to the daily average amount of business that the station handles.
Another station representative said employees are informing customers about the impending closure “as we see them.”
Both representatives said customers seeking more information should call 800-463-3339.
Attempts by the newspaper on Friday afternoon to seek comment from FedEx’s corporate office were unsuccessful.
The newspaper on Friday afternoon also left a telephone message with the building’s owner, Veon Investments LP in West Middlesex, for comment about future plans for the building, but the call was not returned.