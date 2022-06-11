FHS Madrigals 'loved every moment' of NYC experience

After a two-year caesura on the concert due to pandemic restrictions, The Franklin High School Madrigal Singers were at long last able to see the stage lights of New York City’s Carnegie Hall — from the stage — last month.

The Madrigal Singers, whose director is Sarah Gilbert, performed at the famed concert hall May 28 as part of a concert directed by Hae-Jong Lee of Youngstown State University.

The event was initially scheduled to take place in May 2020 but was pushed back first to 2021 and then to this year.

“The feeling of being in Carnegie Hall for the first time at our dress rehearsal was overwhelming in and of itself because if its grandness, but it was amplified even more because of the long journey to get there,” Gilbert said. “We truly thought that it would never happen.”

Gilbert said the work the singers performed in the concert was John Rutter’s “Requiem.” And the concert received a visit from Rutter himself as Gilbert said he was at the Carnegie Hall performance.

Gilbert said the initial invitation to the choir came after Lee, who had served as Gilbert’s conducting professor for her master’s degree in choral conducting, invited the Madrigal Singers to be part of a concert at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown in 2018.

“He had heard the group perform there,” Gilbert said, “and from that, when he was invited to conduct a work at Carnegie Hall with the choir of his choosing, he invited us to join up.”

Gilbert called the invitation “a great honor.”

“Everyone was just so excited to be there,” she said. “They knew the music really well, completely trusted Dr. Lee as our conductor, and were just able to give their best.”

Gilbert said 12 Madrigal members graduated from Franklin High School between the initial 2020 invitation and the 2022 performance, and six of those students managed to come back and “be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” which was “wonderful.”

Adults and directors who also sung with the students included Gilbert and her husband, Tim, Gilbert; Jodi Hoover, who directs the Rocky Grove High School choir; and Zachary Covington, the executive director of the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.

Franklin High School principal Christina Cohlhepp also attended with the group as a chaperone but didn’t sing.

Singers from all the various groups that were invited totaled about 140, and they rehearsed on their own in preparation for the performance.

“I know that all of our students could sing that entire work memorized because they spent so much time in preparation,” Gilbert said, adding that they first learned the 40-minute, seven-movement piece in the 2019-20 school year and revisited it again in the following two years.

Gilbert said the students also got to enjoy activities in New York City, including three Broadway shows, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, a dinner cruise near the Statue of Liberty where “we got to see NYC all lit up,” and shopping in Times Square.

She thanked Fran Nesta with Choice Music Tours of Carnegie for making their travel, ticket and meal arrangements.

“He did such a wonderful job providing opportunities for our students,” Gilbert said. “For most of them, they had never been to NYC, and might not ever be there again, so this was certainly a big deal. They loved every moment of it.”

“To say that I am proud of what these young people have worked for and accomplished is an understatement,” Gilbert said.

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

FHS Madrigals 'loved every moment' of NYC experience
Free

FHS Madrigals 'loved every moment' of NYC experience

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After a two-year caesura on the concert due to pandemic restrictions, The Franklin High School Madrigal Singers were at long last able to see the stage lights of New York City’s Carnegie Hall — from the stage — last month.

Jeeps group helping Two Mile again with park ride
Free

Jeeps group helping Two Mile again with park ride

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Two Mile Run County Park has so much to offer on its 2,700 acres, and the Oil Valley Jeeps organization is doing its part again this year to showcase the park’s many amenities.

Relay For Life was marked by a year of firsts
Free

Relay For Life was marked by a year of firsts

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After two years of modified conditions due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Venango County Relay For Life returned to its 24-hour schedule this past weekend at the Cranberry Area High School track.

Victory students embrace Trout in the Classroom program
Free

Victory students embrace Trout in the Classroom program

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Plenty of splashing and laughter sounded through the trees at Two Mile Run County Park on Wednesday morning as the Victory Elementary School sixth-grade class waded through Two Mile Run while completing this year’s Trout in the Classroom program.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

YMCA dinner honors Keating
Free

YMCA dinner honors Keating

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Extended family and community members, many of them military veterans, came together Friday at the Oil City YMCA for a veterans appreciation event, with a focus on honoring Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robert Keating.

Oil Region captivates Azerbaijan's ambassador
Free

Oil Region captivates Azerbaijan's ambassador

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A shared history of oil on two distant continents brought Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the U.S. to the Pennsylvania Oil Region on Wednesday for a tour of Drake Well, near Titusville, and several other locations in Oil City and Franklin.

Honoring veterans
Free

Honoring veterans

  • Kara O'Neil

It was a mild spring day with intermittent clouds when about a dozen volunteers scaled Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City Monday to place around 2,000 flags on the graves of veterans.

Man held for court in OC homicide case
Free

Man held for court in OC homicide case

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man accused of killing his girlfriend in March at their Mineral Street home and then putting her body in a barrel was held for court Thursday.

Free

Update: Missing Clarion man found

  • Updated

Clarion state police said 33-year-old Jonathan Broadnax, of Clarion, was found safe after he had been reported missing Sunday. It was not clear when he was found.

Local musicians plan Boat Club farewell concert
Free

Local musicians plan Boat Club farewell concert

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

After more than 50 years on the music scene, local musicians Frank Feroz, Jim Kelley and Neal Williams are gearing up for a “farewell performance” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Oil City Boat Club on Rockmere Road.

Justus Park bandshell bows out
Free

Justus Park bandshell bows out

The Carl S. Brozeski bandshell in Oil City’s Justus Park, where sweet sounds and many memories held sway the past five decades, came down Tuesday morning to make way for a larger stage.

Bandfest returns to Franklin High School
Free

Bandfest returns to Franklin High School

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Nearly 300 students from more than 20 area schools gathered Friday at Franklin High School for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 3 Bandfest.

Students test skills at Envirothon
Free

Students test skills at Envirothon

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Students from Clarion and Jefferson counties tested their skills during the Pennsylvania Envirothon at Clear Creek State Park on Wednesday..

Zion Lutheran Church will mark 125th anniversary
Free

Zion Lutheran Church will mark 125th anniversary

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City opened its doors in 1897 after its founding by Swedish immigrants, and the congregation will celebrate the church’s 125-year anniversary during the 11 a.m. service this Sunday.

Free

Abraxas escapees no longer in area, police say

Marienville state police said two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township on Sunday morning are no longer in the local area, as they continue to elude capture after a lengthy search of the Marienville and Clarion areas, and surrounding communities.

OC Middle School We Care curriculum focus of discussion
Free

OC Middle School We Care curriculum focus of discussion

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School Board members said Monday they have received emails from parents of Oil City Middle School students regarding worksheets sixth- and eighth-grade students had done in class about sexual harassment that discussed gender identity and transgenderism.

Free

State police seek 2 Abraxas escapees

Clarion state police said they are searching for two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township, near Marienville, at about 10:30 this morning and were last seen on foot in the Paint Township area of Clarion County.