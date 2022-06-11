FHS Madrigals 'loved every moment' of NYC experience

After a two-year caesura on the concert due to pandemic restrictions, The Franklin High School Madrigal Singers were at long last able to see the stage lights of New York City’s Carnegie Hall — from the stage — last month.
The Madrigal Singers, whose director is Sarah Gilbert, performed at the famed concert hall May 28 as part of a concert directed by Hae-Jong Lee of Youngstown State University.
The event was initially scheduled to take place in May 2020 but was pushed back first to 2021 and then to this year.
“The feeling of being in Carnegie Hall for the first time at our dress rehearsal was overwhelming in and of itself because if its grandness, but it was amplified even more because of the long journey to get there,” Gilbert said. “We truly thought that it would never happen.”
Gilbert said the work the singers performed in the concert was John Rutter’s “Requiem.” And the concert received a visit from Rutter himself as Gilbert said he was at the Carnegie Hall performance.
Gilbert said the initial invitation to the choir came after Lee, who had served as Gilbert’s conducting professor for her master’s degree in choral conducting, invited the Madrigal Singers to be part of a concert at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown in 2018.
“He had heard the group perform there,” Gilbert said, “and from that, when he was invited to conduct a work at Carnegie Hall with the choir of his choosing, he invited us to join up.”
Gilbert called the invitation “a great honor.”
“Everyone was just so excited to be there,” she said. “They knew the music really well, completely trusted Dr. Lee as our conductor, and were just able to give their best.”
Gilbert said 12 Madrigal members graduated from Franklin High School between the initial 2020 invitation and the 2022 performance, and six of those students managed to come back and “be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” which was “wonderful.”
Adults and directors who also sung with the students included Gilbert and her husband, Tim, Gilbert; Jodi Hoover, who directs the Rocky Grove High School choir; and Zachary Covington, the executive director of the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
Franklin High School principal Christina Cohlhepp also attended with the group as a chaperone but didn’t sing.
Singers from all the various groups that were invited totaled about 140, and they rehearsed on their own in preparation for the performance.
“I know that all of our students could sing that entire work memorized because they spent so much time in preparation,” Gilbert said, adding that they first learned the 40-minute, seven-movement piece in the 2019-20 school year and revisited it again in the following two years.
Gilbert said the students also got to enjoy activities in New York City, including three Broadway shows, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, a dinner cruise near the Statue of Liberty where “we got to see NYC all lit up,” and shopping in Times Square.
She thanked Fran Nesta with Choice Music Tours of Carnegie for making their travel, ticket and meal arrangements.
“He did such a wonderful job providing opportunities for our students,” Gilbert said. “For most of them, they had never been to NYC, and might not ever be there again, so this was certainly a big deal. They loved every moment of it.”
“To say that I am proud of what these young people have worked for and accomplished is an understatement,” Gilbert said.