Fiber line damaged

An exploratory excavation by National Fuel in Oil City's North Side business district has resulted in the loss of internet and telephone services for much of the South Side.
City manager Mark Schroyer said the gas company was doing some exploratory work at the intersection of Seneca and Center streets on Tuesday when the crew accidentally cut into a major Verizon communications line. The line serves much of the South Side.
"This line is an old one and not color-coded so it has to be manually mixed and spliced together," said Schroyer.
The city manager described the cut line as a "major trunk system." That has resulted in either a full loss of services or repeated interruptions in internet and phone services.
"There were hundreds of communication lines running through that conduit and the repairs have to be done by hand," said Schroyer. "Because of that, they're telling us that this could last a couple of weeks."
