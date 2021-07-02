Filling Kits for Kids

More than 200 children in Venango County are currently dependent on foster care services. Many of them move from place to place, waiting to return home or find a new home.
"We were seeing way too many kids whose belongings were put in garbage bags," said Cinnamon Evans, executive director of CASA of Venango County. "That is telling the kids that their stuff is garbage."
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is a volunteer organization associated with the Venango County court system that serves as the "eyes and ears of the judge," said Evans.
Advocates monitor family interactions on behalf of a child in the foster system and help the judge understand the family situation.
Kathy Maxwell, a former parent educator for CASA, wanted something better.
So Maxwell and Evans teamed up to start Kits for Kids, formerly known as Sweet Cases, to distribute duffel bags to children in the foster care system.
The duffel bags are decorated and filled with supplies such as toothbrushes and toothpaste, blankets, books, soap, lip balm, stuffed animals, coloring books or journals, colored pens and pencils and other hygiene products.
Since its founding in 2016, Kits for Kids has distributed more than 1,000 bags, including more than 25 in June alone.
In 2016, Kits for Kids received a founding grant from Youth Philanthropy. Since then, Kits for Kids has been supplied and funded by the community, said Evans.
"We have a great community that loves to give," she said.
Kits for Kids has received supplies from many local organizations such as Kiwanis, Rotary, Zonta and Eagles.
Manufacturers, attorneys, churches and individuals have worked together to make the Kits for Kids program possible. The Grove City Alliance Church supplied CASA with 120 filled duffel bags Thursday morning.
To better distribute the bags, CASA has teamed up with FosterFAM on Central Avenue in Oil City.
"It is really exciting to team up with another group that has the same passion," said Evans.
FosterFAM serves foster, kinship and adoptive families by providing support groups and daily necessities such as clothing.
"We can work together to make sure that kids in Venango County who are going through the foster care system do it with dignity," said Evans.
Supplies and monetary support can be delivered to CASA of Venango County or FosterFAM. For more information, people can visit http://www.casaofvenangocounty.org.
LAURA O’NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at lauraoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8357.