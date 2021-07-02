Filling Kits for Kids

More than 200 children in Venango County are currently dependent on foster care services. Many of them move from place to place, waiting to return home or find a new home.

"We were seeing way too many kids whose belongings were put in garbage bags," said Cinnamon Evans, executive director of CASA of Venango County. "That is telling the kids that their stuff is garbage."

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is a volunteer organization associated with the Venango County court system that serves as the "eyes and ears of the judge," said Evans.

Advocates monitor family interactions on behalf of a child in the foster system and help the judge understand the family situation.

Kathy Maxwell, a former parent educator for CASA, wanted something better.

So Maxwell and Evans teamed up to start Kits for Kids, formerly known as Sweet Cases, to distribute duffel bags to children in the foster care system.

The duffel bags are decorated and filled with supplies such as toothbrushes and toothpaste, blankets, books, soap, lip balm, stuffed animals, coloring books or journals, colored pens and pencils and other hygiene products.

Since its founding in 2016, Kits for Kids has distributed more than 1,000 bags, including more than 25 in June alone.

In 2016, Kits for Kids received a founding grant from Youth Philanthropy. Since then, Kits for Kids has been supplied and funded by the community, said Evans.

"We have a great community that loves to give," she said.

Kits for Kids has received supplies from many local organizations such as Kiwanis, Rotary, Zonta and Eagles.

Manufacturers, attorneys, churches and individuals have worked together to make the Kits for Kids program possible. The Grove City Alliance Church supplied CASA with 120 filled duffel bags Thursday morning.

To better distribute the bags, CASA has teamed up with FosterFAM on Central Avenue in Oil City.

"It is really exciting to team up with another group that has the same passion," said Evans.

FosterFAM serves foster, kinship and adoptive families by providing support groups and daily necessities such as clothing.

"We can work together to make sure that kids in Venango County who are going through the foster care system do it with dignity," said Evans.

Supplies and monetary support can be delivered to CASA of Venango County or FosterFAM. For more information, people can visit http://www.casaofvenangocounty.org.

LAURA O’NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at lauraoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8357.

+6
Artist traces journey
Free

Artist traces journey

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Artwork lines the walls of the Graffiti Gallery in Oil City. A stunning 3 by 4 foot oil on canvas portrait smiles from across the room.

+3
Markets are back
Free

Markets are back

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Local farmers markets are open around the area after last year's shutdowns, and business looks good across the board, say vendors and organizers.

+6
Smokin' good time
Free

Smokin' good time

  • By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer

The sounds of music and the smell of barbecue filled the humid air and brought plenty of festival goers to Bandstand Park in Franklin this weekend for the Franklin Blues and BBQ festival despite on-and-off bouts of rain all weekend.

+3
Riding for a cause
Free

Riding for a cause

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Jeep enthusiasts have an opportunity to go off-road for a good cause next month.

+2
Putting pandemic in rear view
Free

Putting pandemic in rear view

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

A year ago, people wondered when things would be normal. For Venango County businesses, that time seems to be drawing near.

+2
Proper retirement
Free

Proper retirement

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Combined Flag Day services were held Monday in Franklin's Bandstand Park.

+4
Archers aim for fun
Free

Archers aim for fun

  • By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer

The hundreds of archers who descended on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend wrapped up competition in the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) National Triple Crown Championship on Saturday and Sunday.

+3
425 days on the creek
Free

425 days on the creek

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A brother's challenge and a retiree schedule have led an Oil City man to go fishing every day for more than a year.

+4
An OC treasure
Free

An OC treasure

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Oil City's Hasson Park will mark its 125th anniversary with a big celebration Saturday.

+4
Police warn of tainted candy

  • From staff reports

Brookville police are urging the public to be aware of controlled substances disguised as everyday candy after an arrest on Monday.

+3
Purr-fect mix
Free

Purr-fect mix

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

SHIPPENVILLE - For the past eight months, Girl Scouts from Clarion Troop 17024 have been donating their time at Clarion PAWS feline adoption center.

+2
SUMMER HOME
Free

SUMMER HOME

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The Log Cabin Family Restaurant has found a new home - albeit just for the summer - at Two Mile Run County Park. The grand opening is scheduled this weekend.

+3
True colors showing
Free

True colors showing

  • From staff reports

Many volunteers pitched in to place about 1,200 flags on the graves of military veterans in Calvary Cemetery on Monday evening in preparation for Memorial Day.

Venango County reports 3 deaths over past week

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported three new virus-related deaths and the tri-county area reported 88 additional cases of COVID-19 over the past week.

+3
Eyes on the road
Free

Eyes on the road

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Cranberry Area High School students on Friday morning were greeted with a sobering sight. As students got off the bus, they saw a car that had been totaled as a result of distracted driving.

+4
'Everybody just so happy' as OC&T is back on track
Free

'Everybody just so happy' as OC&T is back on track

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A slight jolt set the Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad's train off last week as the non-profit organization embarked on its first ride since 2019 after the pandemic derailed the 2020 season.

