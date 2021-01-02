Fire and ice

Oil City residents braved the cold Thursday to celebrate the new year with the city's First Night festivities.
A scaled-down version of previous years, the event still drew New Year's revelers to its various ice sculptures scattered about town and midnight fireworks.
While one night can't magically wipe away the troubles of 2020, there was still a sense of hope and optimism.
Oil City will celebrate its150th birthday this year.
In addition to the city's 150th anniversary, there are other local entities marking milestones in 2021.
Among those are The Derrick, Good Hope Lutheran Church and the Oil City National Guard, each founded in 1871, and the Oil City Elks Lodge and Schubert Club that will mark their 125th anniversaries.