The newspaper is getting ready to publish its annual Save, Serve & Protect section, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies.
These agencies have until Monday, April 11, to submit information for the section.
The special section will publish Tuesday, April 19.
News releases should include the full name and address of the agency, a listing of personnel with ranks, equipment and vehicles, call statistics and historical information.
Forms are available to help compile the necessary information.
Information may be emailed to specialsections.thederrick@gmail.com.
For more details, people may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 or toll-free at (800) 352-1002, Ext. 8370.