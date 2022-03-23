The newspaper is getting ready to publish its annual Save, Serve & Protect section, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies.

These agencies have until Monday, April 11, to submit information for the section.

The special section will publish Tuesday, April 19.

News releases should include the full name and address of the agency, a listing of personnel with ranks, equipment and vehicles, call statistics and historical information.

Forms are available to help compile the necessary information.

Information may be emailed to specialsections.thederrick@gmail.com.

For more details, people may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 or toll-free at (800) 352-1002, Ext. 8370.

Some municipalities and school districts will benefit from a $63.2 million real estate transaction.

St. Joseph Church renovations continue
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Extensive renovations are continuing at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oil City, as painters have been scaling six levels of scaffolding to decorate the interior of the church.

Rockland shooting death ruled self-defense
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said Tuesday that the December shooting death in Rockland Township of Peter Spencer, a Jamaican immigrant who lived in Allegheny County, has been determined to be “self defense/defense of others” in accordance with the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

County Seat Restaurant owners say goodbye (copy)
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

For nearly 34 years Mary Lenhart has greeted her customers at the door of the County Seat Restaurant in downtown Clarion. Today, she will do it for the final time — she and her husband, Gene, have sold the business to a Pittsburgh couple with local connections.

Update: Some in area still experiencing power outages

  • Updated

First Energy's website on Sunday afternoon reported power outages had affected about 2,200 customers in Venango County and about 1,500 customers in Clarion County. The outages coincided at the time high winds ripped through the area.

Knights go back-to-back
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

MEADVILLE — For the first three quarters of Friday night’s District 10 Class 3A championship game, it was still unclear whether Franklin was going to be able to come out on top and secure its second straight district title against upset-minded Seneca at Meadville High School.

Forest County road remains closed

Dawson Run Road/Jamison Run Road (Route 4002) in Tionesta Township will remain closed to traffic due to flood-related damage, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The road will be closed indefinitely as a full assessment of the damage is completed.

Police seek missing teen girl

  • From staff reports

State police in Franklin said they are searching for a missing/runaway female juvenile from Cornplanter Township, who was last seen at 7:25 p.m. Saturday at her Hillcrest Avenue residence.

State police in Franklin said they are searching for a missing/runaway female juvenile from Cornplanter Township, who was last seen at 7:25 p.m. Saturday at her Hillcrest Avenue residence.

Jenny's Dream Rescue
Jenny's Dream Rescue

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Tracy Rivers said her family always had dogs in their home that were rescued and fostered while she was growing up.

PennDOT plans vehicle restrictions ahead of storm

HARRISBURG — Ahead of winter weather and icy conditions expected across most of the state On Thursday evening, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will implement vehicle restrictions on Interstates 79 and 80.

Something New is Brewing in Franklin
Something New is Brewing in Franklin

  • By BRAD LENA Staff writer

Sometime during spring, Franklin resident Hannah Gamble will fill a void in the community — as well as the location — that was created by the closing of Bossa Nova Cafe Roastery on Liberty Street.

Forest County road closed

Nebraska Road (Route 3004) is closed from German Hill Road in Green Township to Sage Road in Green Township as a result of flooding.

Local high school sports scores 2-18-22

Boys Basketball: (KSAC Semifinals) North Clarion 48, Karns City 47; Redbank Valley 57, Clarion 41; (Regular Season) Oil City 57, Corry 44, Kennedy Catholic 61, Rocky Grove 36; Venango Catholic 43, CLA 31; Moniteau 58, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 54; Grove City 64, Greenville 47; Saegertown 47, …