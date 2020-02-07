Two brothers from Marienville who were on a bus that was involved in a crash with a pickup truck last weekend near Marienville were quick to respond and help at the scene.
The brothers, Daniel Parrett, 19, and Ryan Parrett, 15, both members of the Marienville Volunteer Fire Department and the sons of Randall and Jane Parrett, were returning home Saturday night from a ski trip to Holiday Valley in New York.
Marienville state police said a pickup truck driven by a Sheffield man crossed over into oncoming traffic on Route 66 in Jenks Township at about midnight Saturday and collided head on with the bus.
The bus driver, Dana Baker of Lucinda, tired unsuccessfully to avoid the collision by driving on the berm of the road, police said.
None of the 20 teens and adults on the bus were injured, according to police. The pickup truck driver was seriously hurt, police said.
"Things could have been so much worse," said Andrea Cussins, who was on the bus and is the advisor for a ski club in the Marienville area. "We were close to home when it happened, not two hours away in New York."
Brothers jump into action
Daniel Parrett said he and another adult got off the bus right after the crash to check on the pickup driver.
Daniel Parrett called his father, who is the Marienville fire chief, and the other adult called 911.
"Daniel fed me info about the scene and directed the 911 call, to make sure they knew the driver was trapped," Randall Parrett said.
Meanwhile, Daniel Parrett said he "just assessed the situation."
While the other adult was talking with and calming the pickup driver, Daniel Parrett said he and the driver of a tanker truck that pulled over to help set up flares to slow down traffic.
Daniel Parrett said he helped cut the doors and roof off the truck after firefighters arrived.
While waiting for an ambulance to arrive from Clarion, Joe Schmader, an off duty deputy with the Forest County Sheriff's Office, reached the scene. Schmader, who heard the 911 alerts on his phone, had previously worked part time as an EMT for Knox Ambulance.
Schmader assessed the pickup driver's injuries and called Clarion 911 to relay information to the ambulance that was en route. He talked to the pickup driver while waiting for the ambulance.
"When Joe (Schmader) got there he guided us through the EMS side of things," Randall Parrett said.
It took the ambulance 45 minutes to arrive due to distance and bad roads, Forest County Commissioner Bob Snyder said.
The pickup driver was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, police said. Cussins said she has heard that the man is recovering from his injuries and is expected to be OK.
"I was worried about the kids on the bus first, but when they were OK, I was worried more about the guy in the pickup," Daniel Parrett said.
"I've been to many wrecks, so I'm sort of used to it. We've also done a lot of training with the Marienville Fire Department," Daniel Parrett said.
Daniel said he joined the Marienville Fire Department as a junior firefighter when he was 14 and has done training in vehicle rescue. He has also obtained several first aid certifications.
Ryan Parrett, a junior firefighter who also joined the department at 14, stayed on the bus and tried to calm down the other teens on the bus.
Randall Parrett said junior firefighters between the ages of 14 and 18 are limited by law as to how they can help in an emergency.
Daniel is a freshman at Clarion University and Ryan is a sophomore at East Forest High School. He is majoring in environmental biology.
Both brothers said they enjoy helping the community as part of the fire department.
"They are a great group of kids (on the bus). They did what we asked them to do and didn't question it. They were very mature," Cussins said.
She added, "The fire department is made up of volunteers. They really are local heroes. They volunteer to go out when they didn't know what the are getting into."